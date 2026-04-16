Rock Band Brunhilde Ignite A Defiant New Era With explosive Single ‘Rising From The Ashes’

Press Photo by Franz Schepers

BERLIN, GERMANY, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- German hard rock powerhouse Brunhilde returns with their thunderous new single ‘ Rising From The Ashes ’, a fierce modern rock statement built for festival stages, radio airwaves, and the next wave of high-impact rock playlists.Driven by razor-edged electric guitar riffs, thunderous drums, and commanding bass lines, the track centres around an electrifying vocal performance from frontwoman Caro Loy. ‘Rising From The Ashes’ captures the band at their most immediate and anthemic, transforming themes of betrayal and adversity into a defiant call for resilience and self-liberation.With its explosive chorus engineered for maximum sing-along impact, the single blends modern rock accessibility with the weight of metal and the rebellious edge of punk. The result is a high-energy track designed to resonate across modern rock, active rock, and crossover metal audiences, delivering both emotional intensity and arena-scale hooks.Already gaining attention as one of the band’s most infectious releases to date, ‘Rising From The Ashes’ stands as a bold declaration of empowerment—one that turns vulnerability into strength while maintaining the band’s unmistakable hard-hitting creative identity.Speaking about the release, the band describe the track as one of their catchiest and most powerful songs to date, positioning it as a high-priority statement within their catalogue.Formed in Germany, Brunhilde have forged a reputation as one of the most electrifying modern hard rock acts emerging from the European scene. Combining elements of hard rock, heavy metal, and punk-fuelled attitude, the band deliver a sound defined by powerful riffs, high-energy rhythms, and fearless vocal performances.Fronted by the charismatic and commanding Caro Loy, Brunhilde’s music balances aggression with melody—creating anthems that channel empowerment, defiance, and emotional release. Their relentless touring schedule and explosive festival appearances have earned them a dedicated fanbase across the continent, as well as recognition within the global rock and metal community.Brunhilde have steadily built a formidable reputation across Europe through relentless touring and commanding live performances. The band have shared stages with renowned acts including Dark Tranquillity, while also making powerful festival appearances at major international events such as Wacken Open Air, where they are confirmed to return again in 2026. Their electrifying stage presence and uncompromising sound have firmly positioned them as a rising force within modern European rock and metal.To celebrate the release, Brunhilde will embark on an extensive run of live shows across Germany this spring, bringing the energy of ‘Rising From The Ashes’ directly to audiences nationwide.Fans of Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, Guano Apes, and In This Moment will find a familiar intensity in Brunhilde’s sound, yet the band carve out a space that is distinctly their own, defined by fearless attitude and relentless power.

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