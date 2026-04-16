Influential Women Showcases Shannon Sharpe, M.Ed: Customer Success and Revenue Growth Leader in SaaS and ERP Solutions

SIMPSONVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Client Success Through Empathy, Innovation, and Human-Centered Enterprise Technology Across SaaS and Omnichannel EcosystemsShannon Sharpe, M.Ed, is a customer success and revenue growth professional with a strong background in SaaS, ERP solutions, and enterprise sales. Currently serving as a Customer Success Representative at PC Bennett Solutions, she partners closely with clients to ensure they realize the full value of their Acumatica Cloud ERP investments. With more than nine years of experience supporting B2B, B2C e-commerce, and omnichannel businesses, Shannon has developed deep expertise in intelligent order management, fulfillment optimization, warehouse management, and customer engagement strategies.In her current role, Shannon works directly with organizations to optimize their ERP systems and ensure seamless alignment between technology and business operations. She is known for her ability to translate complex technical capabilities into actionable business outcomes, helping clients improve efficiency, scalability, and long-term performance. Her consultative approach allows her to serve not only as a solutions expert but also as a trusted advisor focused on sustainable customer success.Shannon holds a Master of Education in Counseling Psychology from the University of Louisville and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a minor in Communications from Transylvania University. Her academic background plays a critical role in shaping her empathetic and consultative approach to customer engagement and enterprise sales leadership. By combining psychological insight with technical expertise, she is able to better understand client needs and deliver solutions that address both operational and human factors.Throughout her career, Shannon has held mid-market and enterprise account executive roles with leading technology organizations, including Acumatica, SkuNexus, Skubana, SkuVault, and Extensiv. In these roles, she has consistently demonstrated her ability to build trust-based relationships, drive revenue growth, and deliver tailored solutions aligned with customer objectives. She also collaborates closely with cross-functional teams in product, engineering, and implementation to share market insights, support continuous improvement, and contribute to strategic decision-making. Her balanced approach—combining competitive drive with integrity—has earned her recognition as a trusted partner to both clients and colleagues.Shannon attributes her success to resilience developed through both personal and professional challenges. She explains that these experiences have strengthened her ability to adapt, persevere, and remain focused in demanding environments, enabling her to navigate complexity with clarity and confidence. She also credits her success to a strong capacity for rapid learning and her ability to immediately apply new knowledge in practical settings.Combined with a proactive communication style and a relationship-first mindset, Shannon emphasizes that building trust and maintaining open, thoughtful dialogue have been central to her effectiveness. She further notes that her persistence—balanced with genuine empathy for clients’ realities—has been a defining factor in her professional achievements. By applying psychological principles to better understand people rather than focusing solely on processes, she delivers thoughtful, practical solutions that align with both human and organizational needs.When reflecting on the best career advice she has received, Shannon highlights the importance of continuing to move forward after early successes, viewing challenges as opportunities for growth rather than stopping points, and valuing adaptability over having all the answers. This mindset has helped her remain grounded while continuously evolving throughout her career.For young women entering the SaaS, ERP, and enterprise technology space, Shannon encourages seeking out mentors, staying curious about emerging trends, and trusting in one’s ability to learn and grow over time. She advises leading with confidence while remaining grounded in empathy and authenticity, noting that these qualities are essential for building long-term success and meaningful professional relationships.Shannon identifies one of the biggest challenges in her field as cutting through the noise and reactive behaviors often present within fast-paced organizations, as well as balancing persistence with respect for clients’ time and operational capacity. At the same time, she sees significant opportunity in helping businesses scale efficiently through ERP and automation solutions while bringing a human-centered approach to technology-driven transformation.In both her professional and personal life, Shannon is guided by core values of integrity and honesty in all relationships, accountability and follow-through, and compassion—especially when supporting overwhelmed business owners. She also values embracing growth through challenge rather than avoidance and maintaining a healthy balance between professional success and personal purpose. Above all, she emphasizes that her faith is central to her life, noting that God has blessed her in many ways and that without faith and trust in Him, she would not be who she is today.Beyond her professional work, Shannon is actively involved in equine-assisted program outreach initiatives. She is passionate about horse training and the rehabilitation of Premarin foals, dedicating her time and energy to supporting animal welfare and therapeutic equine programs that make a meaningful impact in her community.Based in Simpsonville, Kentucky, Shannon Sharpe brings purpose, professionalism, and a deeply people-centered mindset to every aspect of her work and life, continuing to make a lasting impact in the SaaS and ERP technology landscape.Learn More about Shannon Sharpe:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/shannon-sharpe Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.