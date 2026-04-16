Clarity Liao Shares Heartfelt Third Single ‘Love You More’, A Genre-Blending Confession of Unspoken Love

Clarity Liao

SAN FRANSIOCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising San Fransioco singer-songwriter Clarity Liao returns with her third solo single, “ Love You More ,” a tender and emotionally rich release that marks a new chapter in her evolving artistry. Blending pop with subtle R&B textures and intimate storytelling, the track captures the quiet intensity of unspoken love and the vulnerability of feelings left unsaid.A songwriter since the age of seven, Clarity has already built an impressive foundation. As the principal songwriter for the band Navillera, she played a key role in the success of their debut single “Too Young,” which won the 2024 Yamaha National Best Popular Music Award. Her songwriting continued to gain recognition with “I Need You,” earning 1st place in the YMS 2025 National Composers competition. Now stepping into her solo career, Clarity is carving out a more personal and exploratory sound.“Love You More” offers a glimpse into her forthcoming EP Dear…, a deeply introspective project centered around themes of love, jealousy, and loss. Structured as a series of emotional “letters,” the EP gives voice to thoughts and feelings that were never spoken aloud, capturing the tension between longing, rejection, and self-acceptance.Originally conceived as a soft piano ballad, “Love You More” evolved into something far more layered and genre-fluid. Inspired by artists like SZA and BABYMONSTER, Clarity introduces a smooth R&B-influenced bassline, creating a track that feels both intimate and contemporary.“The first time I sat down to write this song, it was about someone I admired from afar, someone I never even spoke to,” Clarity shares. “My feelings kept growing, but I was too scared to say anything. So instead, I wrote this song as a letter.”Built around a warm, understated groove, the track balances softness with rhythmic depth. Its emotional core lies in its honesty, captured in the poignant lyric: “Nothing really hurts / but it hurts that you don’t know me.”“This song really presents what I felt at the time,” Clarity explains. “It’s everything I wanted to say but couldn’t. It also shows a different side of me and lets me explore a new sound.”Drawing inspiration from a wide spectrum of artists, from Bruno Mars and Adele to Olivia Rodrigo, Clarity Liao’s music reflects a willingness to experiment while staying grounded in authentic emotion. With “Love You More,” she not only expands her sonic palette but also deepens her connection with listeners.As she continues to build toward the release of Dear…, Clarity Liao emerges as a compelling new voice in pop, one unafraid to be vulnerable, genre-fluid, and deeply human.

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