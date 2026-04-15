Prime Minister Carney speaks with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

CANADA, April 15 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Prime Minister Carney expressed his deepest condolences to President Erdoğan on the tragic school shootings in Türkiye.

The Prime Minister and the President expressed their shared concern over the evolving security situation in the Middle East. Prime Minister Carney underscored Canada’s solidarity with Türkiye in light of recent missile activity affecting Turkish airspace and surrounding areas.

Prime Minister Carney and President Erdoğan emphasised progress underway to deepen commercial, defence, and energy partnerships between Canada and Türkiye. This includes expanding bilateral trade and investment, strengthening cooperation in nuclear energy, and new opportunities in defence procurement through the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank. As Türkiye prepares to host the 2026 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya in the fall, the leaders looked forward to identifying additional opportunities in clean energy investments and cooperation.

On Ukraine, the Prime Minister welcomed Türkiye’s diplomatic initiatives in the face of Russia’s continued aggression, including the facilitation of humanitarian engagement and prisoner exchanges.

Prime Minister Carney recognised Türkiye’s leadership as host of the NATO Summit that will take place in Ankara on July 7, an opportunity to reinforce defence and security cooperation.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact.