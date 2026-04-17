Maverick’s Legacy 4th Annual Spring Festival Returns May 9 with 100+ Vendors, Car Show, Kids Fun Barn, Live Music,Prizes

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This festival honors Maverick and helps save lives; every dollar raised helps us put life-saving devices in the right hands,” — said Darrin Chambers, Co-Founder of Maverick's Legacy.

BRANCHVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maverick’s Legacy invites the community to its 4th Annual Spring Festival on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta, NJ, from 11 am to 6 pm. Admission is FREE, making this a can’t-miss family event packed with entertainment, shopping, food, and fun for all ages.This year’s festival will feature 100+ crafters, vendors, and small businesses, a Kids Fun Barn, live music by The Cowboy & The Hippie, food trucks, adult beverages, and plenty of activities throughout the day. Guests can also look forward to a huge $10,000 50/50 raffle and a raffle prize drawing featuring top-tier prizes.A crowd-favorite Car Show, hosted by Lost in Time Car Club, will also return to the fairgrounds, giving attendees the chance to enjoy a wide variety of vehicles while taking in the festival’s food, music, and family-friendly atmosphere. For full event details, visit www.MavericksLegacy.org/events More than just a day of fun, the Spring Festival supports a life-saving cause."This festival honors Maverick and helps save lives; every dollar raised helps us put life-saving devices in the right hands," said Darrin Chambers, Co-Founder of Maverick's Legacy.Proceeds benefit Maverick’s Legacy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives and preventing choking tragedies. Founded by Kimberly and Darrin Chambers in memory of their son, Maverick, who tragically passed away in April 2022 at nearly five months old due to a choking accident, the organization works to reduce avoidable choking deaths and injuries through choking awareness advocacy, distribution of life-saving airway clearance devices, age-appropriate toy donations, and support for grieving families.Maverick’s Legacy is currently focused on equipping schools, daycares, and first responders with LifeVac choking rescue devices, life-saving devices designed for use when standard choking protocols fail. These devices have already saved more than 5,700 lives, including over 3,400 children, and that number continues to grow.To date, Maverick’s Legacy has helped save 10 lives and donated more than 2,700 airway clearance devices. With continued community support, the organization hopes to save many more.Join us for a fun-filled day that supports a life-saving mission.For more information or event inquiries:events@MavericksLegacy.org

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