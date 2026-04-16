Pfeiffer Presents New Generation of Chemically Resistant Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps

The new generation of chemically resistant rotary vane vacuum pumps — DuoVane 12 C and 22 C from Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. Source: Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions.

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions, introduces the DuoVane C — a new generation of chemically resistant rotary vane vacuum pumps

ASSLAR, GERMANY, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new DuoVane 12 C and 22 C rotary vane vacuum pumps provide pumping speeds of 12 and 22 m³/h and achieve an ultimate pressure of < 4 · 10⁻³ hPa (mbar). Like all pumps in the DuoVane series, they feature compact dimensions, a robust design and globally available single-phase and three-phase motor variants.

The C version has been specifically developed for use in corrosion-intensive applications. Highly resistant PEEK vanes increase durability against the process media used in customer applications. In addition, the pumps are designed for operation with high-purity, inert PFPE oil. This combination reduces chemically induced aging processes and ensures particularly stable and reliable long-term operation.

A stainless steel gas ballast system enables reliable handling of condensable and aggressive process media. The innovative design reduces the risk of leakage, preventing both air ingress into the pump and the uncontrolled escape of process media. Furthermore, the DuoVane C features two different 1/8” threaded connections, allowing flexible installation of automatic valves in two mounting orientations and their seamless integration into the process. This enhances process safety and significantly improves the pump’s suitability for applications with increased corrosion resistance requirements.

The vacuum pump design ensures a stable pressure baseline — a key requirement, particularly in leak detection. An optimized high vacuum safety valve reliably prevents contamination due to short closing times during shutdown and in the event of a fault.

“The DuoVane C is a successor to the C versions of our former Pascal and DuoLine series. We consistently continue their proven strengths, now based on the new DuoVane platform. The vacuum pumps can be used globally, are reliable, and deliver high performance,” explains Fabian Böcher, Product Manager for rotary vane vacuum pumps at Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions.

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