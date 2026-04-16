Woman in surgery getting a full arch treatment Fusion Dental Implants White on Navy Dr. Antipov with 2 patients Man with a moustach smiling into a hand mirror Woman smiling into a handmirror

Free consultations at Fusion Dental Implants explain key differences between All-on-4 and All-on-6, including stability, cost, and long-term care

From the consultation to the final visit, everything was organized and professional. The staff remembered me and followed up, a rarity in healthcare. My implant looks and feels completely natural.” — Alvaro Campos

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fusion Dental Implants is helping adults researching permanent tooth replacement understand how All-on-4 and All-on-6 full-arch dental implant systems can differ on cost, stability, and long-term care, with those differences reviewed during complimentary consultations and evaluations As more adults look for permanent alternatives to traditional dentures, the decision between four-implant and six-implant full-arch systems has become a key part of the research process. Fusion Dental Implants reports that consultations at its Northern California clinics are designed to walk patients through the practical tradeoffs that can affect long-term comfort and durability, including bone density, bite force, and teeth grinding. Fusion Dental Implants states that complimentary consultations include a 3D CT scan and a personalized treatment plan, with no obligation to proceed. The evaluation is intended to help patients compare All-on-4 and All-on-6 options based on individual anatomy and functional needs, including stability preferences and long-term goals.All-on-4 and All-on-6 differ primarily in implant count and how chewing forces are distributed across the jaw. All-on-4 uses four implants per arch, with two placed in the front of the jaw and two placed toward the back at an angle. Fusion Dental Implants notes that this angled placement can help maximize existing bone support and may reduce the need for bone grafting in cases where posterior bone height is limited.All-on-6 uses six implants per arch, adding support points to spread load more evenly across the restoration. Fusion Dental Implants states that the six-implant configuration can be beneficial for patients with higher bite forces or bruxism, where improved force distribution may support long-term stability.Fusion Dental Implants also highlights that bone density and bite force can influence which approach is recommended. Bone density can vary between patients and between different areas of the same jaw, with the upper jaw often having softer bone than the lower jaw. During evaluation, 3D imaging is used to map bone structure and support treatment planning for implant placement.Bite forces can also vary widely. Fusion Dental Implants notes that average chewing forces are commonly described in the range of 20 to 80 pounds per square inch, while teeth grinding can generate significantly higher forces. The practice states that these forces must be managed through implant placement and load distribution to support long-term outcomes.In addition to bone density and bite characteristics, Fusion Dental Implants notes that long-term expectations and lifestyle demands can influence treatment selection. Patients seeking long-term stability over decades may weigh the additional support points of a six-implant system, while patients with bone limitations may consider the angled placement approach used in All-on-4.Fusion Dental Implants reports that clinical studies indicate both All-on-4 and All-on-6 techniques demonstrate high success rates, with All-on-4 often cited at more than 95 percent over a 10-year period. The practice notes that six-implant configurations are commonly associated with enhanced stability and improved force management in cases where additional support is clinically advantageous.Fusion Dental Implants states that pricing for full-arch implants starts at $16,999 per arch, with All-on-4 treatments listed beginning at $21,000 per arch. The practice also states that zirconia arches are backed by a lifetime warranty and that financing options are available. New patients may qualify for offers of up to $2,026 off implants and up to $5,000 off on dentures.Fusion Dental Implants operates four Northern California locations in Roseville, El Dorado Hills, Folsom, and Rocklin. The practice reports that procedures are performed by board-certified oral surgeons with more than 18 years of dental implant experience and supported by an in-house dental laboratory, enabling same-day temporary teeth and quality control from consultation through final restoration.

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