Influential Women Profiles: Sharon Ross, Assistant Professor at East Texas A&M University

COMMERCE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Educational Leadership Across Schools and Higher Education Through Mentorship, Innovation, and Systemic School ImprovementSharon Ross is a distinguished educator and educational leader whose career has been dedicated to transforming learning environments and preparing the next generation of campus leaders. With extensive experience in roles such as Superintendent and Assistant Professor, she has built a strong reputation for empowering educators, strengthening instructional systems, and creating meaningful educational experiences for all students across multiple educational levels.Dr. Ross’s leadership approach blends deep administrative expertise with a passion for instructional leadership, curriculum clarity, and literacy development. She has consistently focused on driving systemic improvement in schools and higher education institutions by equipping educators with the tools, mindset, and support needed to foster student success and long-term academic growth.A lifelong learner, Dr. Ross has pursued an impressive academic journey that reflects her commitment to excellence in education. She earned her Associate of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies from Tyler Junior College, followed by a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a Master of Education in Educational Administration from the University of Texas at Tyler. She later completed her Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership and Administration at Stephen F. Austin State University. She expanded her scholarly foundation with a Doctor of Divinity from Bread of Life Christian Theological Seminary. She further received a Superintendent Certification from the University of Texas at Permian Basin.Her academic and professional expertise has enabled her to lead and support principal and superintendent preparation programs, mentoring aspiring school leaders and shaping effective leadership practices that directly impact student achievement. Currently, Dr. Ross serves as an Assistant Professor at East Texas A&M University, where she coordinates the Dallas Impact Leaders Institute while continuing to influence the field through teaching, research, and leadership development initiatives.Throughout her career, Dr. Ross has been recognized for her ability to cultivate environments where both educators and students thrive. She is deeply committed to collaboration, equity, and continuous professional growth, consistently leveraging her experience to strengthen school systems and expand leadership capacity within educational communities.Dr. Ross attributes her success to her commitment to empowering and challenging future campus leaders to transform learning environments while remaining grounded in curiosity, connection, and a passion for lifelong learning.Whether through public speaking, curriculum development, mentorship, or classroom instruction, Dr. Sharon Ross remains dedicated to shaping the future of education and empowering leaders to make a lasting and meaningful impact.Learn More about Dr. Sharon Ross:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Sharon-Ross Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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