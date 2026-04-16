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Join MDC for Family Fishing Day May 9 at the Boone County Nature School in Columbia

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COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting a Family Fishing Day on Saturday, May 9, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Boone County Nature School in Columbia. This event is geared towards students who have previously received instruction at the Boone County Nature School so they can expand their fishing skills. Other interested local families are also encouraged to attend.

Along with fishing, participants will be encouraged to explore the wide range of ecosystems and hiking trails on-site. The property includes prairies, ponds, forests, and karst ecosystems, as well as flat trails of varying lengths. 

All equipment needed for fishing, including fishing poles, bait, and tackle boxes, will be provided. Participants are also welcome to bring their own equipment. MDC staff will be present to assist new anglers with casting, baiting a hook, and properly handling fish. All participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult for the entirety of their experience.

Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oSW.

Questions about this event can be sent to MDC Conservation Education Assistant Madeline Cox at Madeline.Cox@mdc.mo.gov. The Boone County Nature S

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Join MDC for Family Fishing Day May 9 at the Boone County Nature School in Columbia

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