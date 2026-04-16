Take advantage of spring bird migration and go birding with MDC in Kirksville May 16

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KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – Springtime bird migration along with songbird breeding makes April and May a wonderful time to bird in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to Big Creek Conservation Area (CA) on Saturday, May 16 from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a Warbler Migration Field Day.

Join MDC staff for a guided hike through the diverse woodland, upland, and prairie habitats of Big Creek CA. Along the hike, participants will be encouraged to keep an eye on the sky to watch for migrating warblers and other woodland bird species as they pass through the region.

All ages are invited to this free event. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring binoculars. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5K.

Questions about this event can be sent to Conservation Agent Kevin Powell at kevin.powell@mdc.mo.gov.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.