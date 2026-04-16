THE EXPANSE: A TELLTALE SERIES NOW AVAILABLE ON THE NINTENDO SWITCH

The Expanse: a Telltale Series Deluxe Edition available today on Nintendo Switch Telltale's story-rich near-future deep space prequel to the popular TV series The Expanse Players take on the role of Camina Drummer in this prequel to The Expanse TV series

Telltale's story-rich deep space prequel to the popular TV series The Expanse launches today on Nintendo Switch

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telltale, the leading narrative game development studio and publisher, has today released its story-driven sci-fi adventure, The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition, on the Nintendo Switch. The game -- created in partnership with the award-winning development studio, Deck Nine -- is set before the events of Alcon Television Group’s critically acclaimed television series, which streams on Amazon Prime Video.

Set hundreds of years in the future, The Expanse TV show is based on a series of novels by James S.A. Corey, the pen name of authors Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, who also serve as writers and producers for the show. Humanity has colonized the Solar System, with tensions rising between the three primary factions of power. The series follows a group of protagonists representing the “Earthers”, “Martians”, and “Belters” as they uncover and become involved in a conspiracy that threatens the fragile balance. The Expanse has received critical praise for its visuals, character development, and political narrative.

In the game, players take on the role of Camina Drummer (played by actress Cara Gee in both the game and TV series), the XO of a scavenger crew on the hunt for a mysterious treasure on the edges of The Belt. As Drummer, players must deal with a mix of powerful personalities, square off against a bloody mutiny, explore locations beyond The Belt and, most of all, make tough decisions that will decide the fate of The Artemis crew. Scour shipwrecks, use mag boots to walk on walls and ceilings, and utilize Zero-G thrusters to float through sections of ships and the open expanse of space in the largest and most immersive exploration of any Telltale game to date.

In addition to the five main chapters that make up the game, the Deluxe Edition includes a bonus episode, starring Shohreh Aghdashloo reprising her role as Chrisjen Avasarala, Secretary-General of the United Nations in The Expanse. The Archangel episode offers a brand new perspective on The Expanse: A Telltale Series, where players will experience a fateful day in the life of Chrisjen Avasarala by managing conflicts across the solar system and battling wits with rival politicians, all while navigating family drama on a day that will change her life forever.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition is available starting today on the Nintendo Switch store for $29.99 USD. The game is also available on Steam, the Epic Game Store, PlayStation 4/5, and Xbox One and X/S Series.

To learn more about The Expanse: A Telltale Series, please visit the Telltale website.

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About Telltale

Telltale is an independent developer and publisher of both original and licensed IP games for every major interactive platform and is a pioneer of narrative games and episodic delivery. The Telltale brand, assets, and various IP are now owned by LCG Entertainment, operating and marketing games under the Telltale name. LCG Entertainment is a privately held company, headquartered in Malibu, California, with virtual offices throughout North America, Argentina, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.telltale.com. Follow Telltale on Twitter (@TelltaleGames), YouTube (@TelltaleGames), Facebook (@TelltaleGames), and Instagram (@telltalegames).

About Deck Nine Games

Deck Nine is an independent game developer dedicated to forging stores and gameplay into transformative entertainment experiences. Based in Westminster, Colorado, Deck Nine is best known for its work on the recent games in the award-winning Life is Strange series, published by Square Enix. This includes Life is Strange: True Colors, Life is Strange: Before the Storm, and Life is Strange: Remastered Collection. Deck Nine’s talented team of developers has won awards for their work in films, TV, and video games. For more information on Deck Nine, visit www.DeckNineGames.com.

About Alcon Television

The hit sci-fi series The Expanse, a critically acclaimed, award-winning space thriller that boasts a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, is currently streaming all six of its seasons on Amazon Prime. Alcon Television Group is currently in post-production on Blade Runner 2099, an original series for Amazon Prime to premiere in 2027.

About Alcon Interactive Group

Founded in 2016, the Alcon Interactive Group (AIG) is a publisher of original video games such as Blade Runner: Revelations and the award-winning indie game In My Shadow. AIG also develops video games based on Alcon’s original properties, such as The Expanse: A Telltale Story, Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition, and the Emmy-nominated Blade Runner 2049: Memory Lab.

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