Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (4-15-2026)

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for April 15, 2026. The data discussed in this report were primarily collected between Wednesday, April 8 and Sunday, April 12.

Steelhead angler effort on the Upper Salmon River last week was almost exclusively observed in the uppermost areas of location code 19. Angler effort in all areas downstream of the East Fork Salmon River was minimal. Due to the lack of angler effort, we have now stopped monitoring the fishery outside of location code 19.

Catch rates remained good in location code 19, with interviewed anglers averaging 4 hours per steelhead caught. The few anglers we interviewed downstream of the East Fork did not report catching a steelhead.