Submit best nature pics for Powder Valley Nature Center’s 2026 Photo Contest by April 30

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KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites photographers of all levels in the St. Louis area to capture a moment in nature. They may have a chance to display it at MDC’s Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center.

Powder Valley is seeking entries for its 2026 Nature Photo Contest during the month of April. Community members of all ages are encouraged to photograph the beauty of Missouri’s native plants, trees, and wildlife in or around St. Louis County. The contest is open to everyone, and entries will be divided into two categories: Youth (ages 17 and under) and Adult (ages 18 and up). Participants are limited to one photo entry per person.

This contest celebrates the local diversity of the natural world and encourages participants to explore, observe, and appreciate the environment around them. All photographers are asked to follow area regulations when on public land, treat nature with care, maintain a respectful distance from wildlife, and avoid harming any plants or habitats while photographing.

To enter, photographers should submit photographs via email to MDC Naturalist Lauren Baker at Lauren.Baker@mdc.mo.gov by April 30. They should also indicate the appropriate category (youth or adult).

Beginning May 5, all eligible entries will be on public display in the nature center’s art gallery, where visitors will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite photographs in person.

MDC photographers offer the following tips to help create the best photos:

Photograph during the early morning, or later into the evening. The light is usually much better during these times than the harsher, midday sun. Soft, cloudy days can also make for some pleasing light.

Fill the frame with the subject—close-up photos tend to be much more engaging than subjects seen from a distance.

Consider using a macro or closeup lens. There are amazing details to be discovered in native plants, and a host of tiny and fascinating insects and pollinators.

Be creative and don’t be afraid to experiment.

Photographers can also consult MDC’s online Field Guide at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z9d for more information about native wildlife and their habitats, and behaviors.

Whether a seasoned photographer or a novice just starting out, this is an opportunity to showcase creativity, explore new trails, and connect with nature.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-44 and I-270.