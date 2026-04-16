MDC hosts Birds and Brew events at Mingo National Wildlife Refuge Center this summer

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PUXICO, Mo. – Enjoy a fresh cup of brew with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) while birding at Mingo National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center during several free events this summer. These Birds and Brew events are for birders of all skill levels and ages.

Each event will begin with a cup of coffee before hitting the Swampwalk Trail, an easy, 1-mile walk along asphalt and boardwalk surfaces to search for birds along the trail. Participants are invited to bring their own binoculars, but some binoculars will be available for those who do not have their own equipment.

There will be two opportunities to participate.

Questions about these events can be sent to MDC Conservation Educator Sally Hancock at sally.hancock@mdc.mo.gov. Mingo National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center is located at 24279 State Hwy 51 in Puxico.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.