Healthcare Workers Demand Release of 9,500 Palestinian Prisoners, Including Medics and Children

With 9,500 Palestinians detained, including medics and children, healthcare workers sound the alarm as new laws pave the way for execution by hanging.

When healers are imprisoned for refusing to abandon the sick, humanity itself stands on trial. Their only 'crime' was to care. We call for their immediate and unconditional release.” — Dr. Nidal Jboor

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHEN: Friday, April 17, 2026 at 12:00 PM (Noon)WHERE: 135-B Press Conference Room, West Block, Parliament Hill, Ottawa, ONWHO: Doctors Against Genocide (DAG), Health Workers Alliance for Palestine (HAP), GLIA Equal Care, and Palestinian Medical Relief Society (PMRS); confirmed Speakers include:Maysa Hawwash, Doctors Against GenocideDr. Mustafa Barghouti, Palestinian physician; President, Palestinian Medical Relief Society; MemberDr. Yipeng Ge, Canadian Physician, Doctors Against GenocideDorotea Gucciardo, GLIA Equal CareDr. Monica Mitra Chaudhuri, Canadian Physician, Health Workers Alliance for PalestineMEDIA CONTACT: Gur Tsabar, movementmediahub@gmail.com, 347.248.1390 (cell/Signal/WhatsApp)On Palestinian Prisoners' Day, healthcare workers and allies will hold an emergency press conference on Parliament Hill to demand the immediate release of 9,500 Palestinian political prisoners, including 350 children, 73 women, and 91 healthcare workers abducted directly from hospitals and ambulances while treating patients.We join the global Red Ribbons Campaign, a call to action from Palestinians, dedicated to raising awareness about the Palestinians held unlawfully in Israeli captivity.The urgency is compounded by the Israeli Knesset's recent passage of a death penalty law for Palestinian prisoners, legalizing execution by hanging for a population with no parliamentary representation. The law applies retroactively to October 2023, strips judges of discretionary authority, and imposes semi-mandatory death sentences in military courts that already convict Palestinians at a 99.7% rate.The coalition is joining the global Red Ribbons Campaign, a call to action from Palestinians, dedicated to raising awareness about the Palestinians held unlawfully in Israeli captivity.A significant number of prisoners are held under administrative detention, imprisoned without charge or trial. The true number of detainees from Gaza since October 2023 remains unknown due to systematic restrictions on access and reporting. The unprecedented detention and prosecution of Palestinian children in military courts violates more than 27 international treaties protecting children.Human rights organizations and released detainees describe a system marked by systematic torture, including beatings, sexual violence, prolonged shackling, and medical neglect."What we are witnessing is the final moral collapse of the occupation system. When the judiciary legalises killing and doctors volunteer to carry out executions, we are facing a full-fledged war crime committed in cold blood against thousands of Palestinian hostages,” explains Dr. Mustafa Barghouti. “It is the silence of the international community that has given the green light to this brutality. We are not only demanding freedom, we are calling on the world to stop the execution guillotine erected by a false 'democracy' to kill the finest of our people."OUR DEMANDS ARE CLEAR:Immediate release of all Palestinian political prisoners, including healthcare workersAn end to administrative detention, torture, and medical abuseImmediate access to legal representation, family visits, health care, and adequate water, food, and hygiene for all prisonersAn end to Canada's complicity in Israeli occupation and genocideCanada made the decision to continue and deepen its complicity in war crimes by voting against Bill C-233, which aimed to close dangerous gaps in Canada's arms export laws allowing Canadian-made weapons to reach Israel without oversight through the United States.

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