Jen Lacy of PhysioFeel Coaching LLC Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhysioFEEL Coaching, LLC is dedicated to enhancing personal well-being through evidence-based health and wellness practices rooted in positive psychology coaching. At the heart of this transformative work is its founder, Jen Lacy—a deeply compassionate, heart-centered mind-body researcher with over three decades of experience as an educator, health and sports coach, and wellness advocate.

Jen brings a rare and powerful perspective to her work. As she puts it: “Professors talk theory. Teachers talk reality. I talk both.” Currently pursuing her Ph.D. in Mind-Body Medicine, she believes that true healing—especially from complex trauma—requires addressing the whole person: mind, body, and spirit. Her curiosity is unwavering, and her commitment to helping others grow is nothing short of a calling.

Jen’s coaching is grounded in a strength-based approach that began during her 30-year career in education. Having spent over two decades teaching kindergarten, she witnessed firsthand how children naturally begin school with a growth mindset—full of excitement, curiosity, and belief in their abilities. A novice, a beginner.

Yet over time, something seems to shift for many students.

By the time students reach later grades, that confidence often diminishes, and is replaced by self-doubt and limiting beliefs shaped by life experiences, external feedback and/or negative internal dialogue. Jen saw this transition clearly when she later taught 5th grade, 7th grade and started coaching 7th grade foundational volleyball. As a veteran elementary teacher teaching 7th-grade life science throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, fostering a growth mindset centered on emotional resilience was paramount and became a driving force behind her perspective on the support any learner needs.

Today, she guides individuals to reconnect with their innate strengths and find their “pieces of genius” which may have been forgotten or suppressed over time.

Jen’s work goes far beyond surface-level coaching. She integrates powerful, research-based interventions such as reframing and savoring—guiding clients to slow down mentally and emotionally,and become more mindfully aware of their inner dialogue in order to cultivate appropriate conditions and reprogram deficit-based subconscious thought patterns.

Her approach is deeply empowering:

• The client is the driver for every session, and Jen is the passenger; the listener.

• She focuses on the present and future, utilizing the GROW model that is often used in coaching

• She infuses SMART goal planning and the 5-D cycle of Appreciative Inquiry to break down both short- and long-term goals for clients who are ready to shift behavior that no longer serves them

• She incorporates tools like the VIA Character Strengths assessment, the Wellness Wheel and the Illness/Wellness Continuum; helping clients evaluate and align different areas of their lives—from emotional health to finances

• She advocates an understanding of the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) landmark study from the late 1990s

Rather than overwhelming clients with change, Jen coaches clients to self-discover small, intentional steps—lovingly helping them move forward without falling into cycles of shame or self-criticism.

Jen emphasizes that unprocessed adverse life experience doesn’t simply disappear—it can stay within us, often influencing our thoughts, behaviors, and even influencing the genetic fabric of future generations. Her work acknowledges the importance of understanding and releasing what is held in both the mind and body. As a trauma-informed practitioner, she lovingly holds space for clients to discover ways to heal and thrive.

Through her coaching, she supports emotional regulation, healthier inner dialogue, burnout recovery, and lifestyle and wellness improvements. She also works with novice educators, helping teachers become more mindful of how their words and feedback shape students’ mindsets and understand the power of co-regulation. Jen actively coaches educators to model emotional awareness, models how to grow pro-social connections and resilience in the classroom ecosystem.

Jen’s passion for mind-body wellness is deeply personal. From a young age, she was immersed in movement through dance—ballet, tap, and jazz. Over time, that evolved into endurance activities like marathons, body-building competitions, and triathlons. That kinesthetic focus led her to moonlight as a group fitness instructor and served her well to support cognition and plan FUN, focused brain breaks in the classroom, especially for students who needed to move their body in order to learn.

It wasn’t until later in life, during a more introspective moment, that she discovered yoga in a different light. Practicing in a quiet, personal space during the pandemic allowed her to reconnect with herself on a deeper, softer level. No mirrors, less judgement. It was all about what was happening on the inside. Physiologically. And how it felt. Emotionally.

PhysioFEEL.

Body and mind connection.

That experience was simultaneous with her philosophical exposure to higher education in psychosomatics and helped to transform her understanding of yoga; not just as movement, but as awareness, presence, and self-compassion.

Jen’s extensive qualifications reflect her dedication and expertise:

• Certified in Mindfulness Applications – Saybrook University

• Certified in Integrative Wellness Coaching – Saybrook University

• National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC)

• Group Fitness Instructor (ACE-GFI)

• 200-hour Registered Yoga Teacher

• 30-hour Children’s Yoga Certification

• National & International Wellness Speaker

• Distinguished educator with 30 years of public service

• 2026–2027 Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Recipient

• 2026 Top Professional Award – Elevate Publication Group

After retiring from education in June 2025, Jen stepped fully into her coaching practice—answering what she truly believes is her life’s calling.

Her mission is simple yet profound: To help people rediscover their strengths, reconnect with themselves, and live with peace, authenticity, and joy.

As she beautifully shares: “At the end of the day, if I feel peace, I know I’m good in life. You can’t take anything with you except your peace and joy.”

With her warm, practical, and down-to-earth approach—combined with honest, straight talk—Jen creates powerful “aha” moments for her clients. She doesn’t just guide change; she helps people truly feel it.

Working with Jen is more than coaching—it’s a transformation. A chance to live more mindfully, sleep better, feel stronger, and show up as your most authentic self. Because when you reconnect with your strengths, you don’t just improve your life—you begin to thrive, living abundantly, authentically, and fully ready for your next big chapter.

Close Up Radio recently featured Jen Lacy in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday April 14th at 1pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-jen-lacy-of-physiofeel/id1785721253?i=1000761613112

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-jen-lacy-of-physiofeel-coaching-llc-330384071

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6vkFHjQkvdu6clqr5kOYzB

For more information about our guest, please visit www.yourlifestrength.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

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