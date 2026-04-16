Ashwin Gane Launches ‘Mind Over Matter: See Past the Surface,’ a Video‑First Podcast on Power, Perception, and Culture

Long‑form conversations at the intersection of hip‑hop, philosophy, business, and modern identity debut April 8 on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and more.

MI, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist, producer, and cultural strategist Ashwin Gane announces the official launch of Mind Over Matter : Look Past the Surface, a new video‑first, long‑form podcast designed to slow conversations down and examine the deeper forces shaping culture, identity, and success.At a time when most digital content is optimized for speed and virality, Mind Over Matter moves in the opposite direction, giving guests space to think out loud and audiences room to process ideas. Each episode runs 60–90+ minutes and is produced as a full‑length YouTube show with audio distributed across major podcast platforms.A Platform Built on Depth, Not NoiseMind Over Matter is built on a clear doctrine: true power begins with perception, awareness, and mental clarity. The show brings together voices from music, film, entrepreneurship, academia, and internet culture to decode the systems, narratives, and beliefs that quietly shape how people think and move through the world.Rather than chasing hot takes, the podcast treats each conversation as a working session on how power actually operates in real life. Episodes are structured in a calm, unscripted format where topics can move from pop culture and personal stories into deeper discussions around psychology, creative practice, and societal structures.A New Kind of ConversationGuided by an internal editing framework that prioritizes “synthesis over spectacle,” Mind Over Matter keeps the production minimal and human. Pauses, reflections, and moments of silence are preserved instead of cut, creating a listening experience that feels closer to being in the room than watching a polished performance.“YouTube is the primary home for this show,” Gane explains. “Most conversations today are optimized for attention. This isn’t that. Mind Over Matter is about understanding what’s actually driving people, how identity is formed, how culture shifts, and how you take control of your own thinking in a world that’s constantly trying to shape it for you.”Visual Identity and Creative DirectionThe podcast’s visual language draws from a celestial, cinematic aesthetic inspired by the idea that the mind is as expansive as the universe. Deep blues, starfields, and a calm studio environment signal that the focus is on thought, not spectacle. The video presentation is intentionally clean and distraction‑free so viewers can concentrate on the conversation itself.Culture, Identity, and Modern ThinkingSitting at the intersection of hip‑hop, digital identity, entrepreneurship, and philosophy, Mind Over Matter speaks to power‑minded creatives, builders, and curious long‑form listeners navigating complexity and self‑definition. Early episodes explore themes such as the “traps” people build around themselves, the psychology of ambition, and the unseen frameworks that drive cultural change.In the broader Ashwin Gane universe, Mind Over Matter operates as the “thinking layer” — a connective tissue between music, visuals, lore, and community that makes the larger world he is building legible and actionable. The podcast is designed to sit in the long‑form lane alongside shows such as Lex Fridman, Jay Shetty, and Rick Rubin, while bringing a distinct worldbuilder and hip‑hop lens.Launch DetailsPodcast Title: Mind Over Matter: Look Past the SurfaceHost: Ashwin GaneLaunch Date: April 8, 2026Format: Video‑first, long‑form podcast (YouTube primary; audio on all major platforms)Episode Length: 60–90+ minutesCadence: Weekly episodes, with full‑length conversations and accompanying clips across social platformsPlatforms: YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast servicesExpanding the Ashwin Gane UniverseThe launch of Mind Over Matter marks a significant expansion of Ashwin Gane’s creative ecosystem, extending his work beyond music into sustained cultural and intellectual conversation. As an artist who blends narrative, philosophy, and forward‑looking ideas, Gane continues to build a multidimensional platform where sound, storytelling, and strategy operate inside one connected universe.ABOUT MIND OVER MATTER PODCASTMind Over Matter: Look Past the Surface is a video‑first, long‑form podcast hosted by Ashwin Gane. Recorded in a calm, cinematic studio environment, the show features unscripted, in‑depth conversations on power, perception, culture, and creative strategy. New episodes premiere weekly on YouTube, with audio available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major platforms.ABOUT ASHWIN GANEAshwin Gane is a rapper, producer, and cultural strategist known for blending music with narrative, philosophy, and modern cultural analysis. His work spans sound, visual storytelling, and digital ecosystems, exploring themes of identity, power, and transformation as part of a growing worldbuilder universe.

Ashwin Gane & Brandon T. Jackson on the Power of Perception & Mental Traps | Mind Over Matter Ep.1

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.