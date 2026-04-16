Green × Green: NYC Earth Day Signals a New Era Where Sustainability Drives Real Estate Profits and Valuations

NYC Earth Day Convenes Real Estate and Sustainability Professionals to Lower Carbon Emissions, Improve Compliance and Drive Profits Heather A. Kollar at Nasdaq Times Square h2ocleanse ensures communities have clean, safe drinking water that's delicious and affordable.

Real Estate Leaders Convene in Brooklyn to Gain Competitive Advantage Through Green Technologies that Improve Compliance, Boost Profits, and Elevate Valuations.

We see companies achieve payback within 5 to 12 months. Some sooner. The risks are low-low. When you're saving 15% - 25%, that's a direct bottom line lift. And you feel great about going green.” — Heather A. Kollar

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Earth Day, April 22, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at The Brooklyn Bank, located at 896 DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn - Real Estate, Green-Tech, ESG, Building Trades and Community Leaders convene around a new equation:Green × Green - where sustainability directly drives profit. NYC Earth Day brings together a curated group of owners, property managers, and building systems leaders focused on one outcome: turning ESG and compliance into measurable financial performance.With fewer than 20 seats remaining, the room is intentionally built for deal flow, partnerships, and execution - not panels.Real Estate, Sustainability, ESG, Plumbing, Mechanical and Community Leaders who focus on sustainable, healthy living are invited to RSVP.From Mandate to MarginIn today’s market, sustainability is no longer a line item - it’s a lever.By integrating green technologies that reduce carbon emissions, building owners and operators are improving compliance while materially lowering operating costs across water, HVAC, and energy - often by 15-25% or more.At the portfolio level, these efficiencies translate into durable cost reductions, directly increasing net operating income and strengthening asset performance.The result is clear: green upgrades drive higher valuations.Green × Green is the multiplier effect - where sustainable technology doesn’t just check a box, it elevates real estate economics.Who’s in the RoomA targeted mix of decision-makers across real estate, ESG, infrastructure, and city leadership.Featuring: H2OCleanse (Event Sponsor)SustainWork (Diamond Sponsor)Carbon Block TechPoppyThe W ValveHosted by Heather A. Kollar , Managing Partner of H2OCleanse, who founded the company in 2015 with a mission to bring clean, safe water to every faucet and fountain.Program: High-Impact, No Filler3:00 PM - Strategic Networking90-Minute Core Program - Profit, compliance, performanceHappy Hour featuring clarified organic cocktails by Losophē, elevated bites, and musicSponsorship OpportunitiesLimited placements remain for companies seeking direct access to NYC real estate decision-makers.Media ContactBrenda Toyloybrenda@h2ocleanse.com516-808-8345

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