Green × Green: NYC Earth Day Signals a New Era Where Sustainability Drives Real Estate Profits and Valuations
NYC Earth Day Convenes Real Estate and Sustainability Professionals to Lower Carbon Emissions, Improve Compliance and Drive Profits
Real Estate Leaders Convene in Brooklyn to Gain Competitive Advantage Through Green Technologies that Improve Compliance, Boost Profits, and Elevate Valuations.
Green × Green - where sustainability directly drives profit.
NYC Earth Day brings together a curated group of owners, property managers, and building systems leaders focused on one outcome: turning ESG and compliance into measurable financial performance.
With fewer than 20 seats remaining, the room is intentionally built for deal flow, partnerships, and execution - not panels.
Real Estate, Sustainability, ESG, Plumbing, Mechanical and Community Leaders who focus on sustainable, healthy living are invited to RSVP.
From Mandate to Margin
In today’s market, sustainability is no longer a line item - it’s a lever.
By integrating green technologies that reduce carbon emissions, building owners and operators are improving compliance while materially lowering operating costs across water, HVAC, and energy - often by 15-25% or more.
At the portfolio level, these efficiencies translate into durable cost reductions, directly increasing net operating income and strengthening asset performance.
The result is clear: green upgrades drive higher valuations.
Green × Green is the multiplier effect - where sustainable technology doesn’t just check a box, it elevates real estate economics.
Who’s in the Room
A targeted mix of decision-makers across real estate, ESG, infrastructure, and city leadership.
Featuring:
H2OCleanse (Event Sponsor)
SustainWork (Diamond Sponsor)
Carbon Block Tech
Poppy
The W Valve
Hosted by Heather A. Kollar, Managing Partner of H2OCleanse, who founded the company in 2015 with a mission to bring clean, safe water to every faucet and fountain.
Program: High-Impact, No Filler
3:00 PM - Strategic Networking
90-Minute Core Program - Profit, compliance, performance
Happy Hour featuring clarified organic cocktails by Losophē, elevated bites, and music
Sponsorship Opportunities
Limited placements remain for companies seeking direct access to NYC real estate decision-makers.
Media Contact
Brenda Toyloy
brenda@h2ocleanse.com
516-808-8345
Brenda Toyloy
h2ocleanse
+1 516-808-8345
brenda@h2ocleanse.com
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