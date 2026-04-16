LLM Referral Traffic in GA4 (mockup)

LovedByAI is a plug-and-play WordPress plugin that helps SMBs improve how often they show up in AI search, without heavy setup or enterprise-level cost.

Small businesses should not need a developer, a consultant, and weeks of testing just to be visible in AI search” — Jenny Beasly

TEL AVIV, TEL AVIV-YAFO, ISRAEL, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI search is no longer a future trend. It is already changing how people discover businesses online. OpenAI said in March 2026 that ChatGPT had more than 900 million weekly active users, a sign that AI tools are becoming part of everyday decision-making at massive scale. Adobe also reported that about a quarter of customers now use AI platforms like ChatGPT as a top research tool, and that AI-driven visit share has grown 1,151% over the previous 18 months.For small business owners, the problem is not understanding that this shift is happening. The problem is having the time, money, and technical help to do something about it. OECD research shows that maintenance costs and lack of time for training are among the top barriers to digital adoption for SMEs, and separate OECD research found that AI adoption still trails in smaller firms, with skill shortages remaining a major obstacle.That gap matters even more on WordPress, which powers 42.2% of all websites today. Many small businesses already rely on WordPress to run their site, but they do not have in-house teams to rebuild pages, add structured data by hand, or keep up with how ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Claude, and Perplexity interpret content. LovedByAI is a new WordPress tool built to lower that barrier to entry. The plugin automatically formats sites for AI search, adds structured AI-friendly elements such as JSON-LD, FAQs, and LLMs.txt, and tracks visibility and traffic across major AI platforms. LovedByAI can be installed in one click, works in minutes, and is designed to leave the human-facing site unchanged while improving how AI systems read it.“Small businesses should not need a developer, a consultant, and weeks of testing just to be visible in AI search,” said Jenny Beasley of LovedByAI. “The goal with LovedByAI is simple. Give SMBs a practical way to help AI systems understand their site, without turning this into another complicated project.”Built specifically for WordPress, LovedByAI is a plug-and-play tool that automates AI-ready formatting and tracks AI mentions and visitor traffic. The idea is simple. Low investment, minimal effort, and meaningful visibility gains without the usual setup, technical overhead, or enterprise-level cost. Plans start at $25 per month, with a free option and a free trial available.As AI becomes a bigger part of how people ask questions, compare providers, and decide who to trust, LovedByAI is positioning itself as a simpler path for small businesses that want to compete without enterprise-sized budgets or teams. That message fits the broader market trend. OECD data shows AI use among SMEs is growing, while Adobe’s data suggests AI-driven discovery is already sending more qualified visitors to commercial websites.With more attention on whether AI search can drive real business results, LovedByAI has released a practical guide, Can AI Search Bring My Business Clients? , to help small businesses evaluate if the opportunity already exists for themselves.About LovedByAILovedByAI is a WordPress plugin built to help businesses become easier for AI systems to understand, cite, and recommend. The Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) platform automates AI-focused formatting and reporting for WordPress sites, with features including schema generation, FAQ generation, LLMs.txt, AI traffic tracking, and AI mentions tracking.

Show up in ChatGPT and Gemini with LovedByAI

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