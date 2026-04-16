O3sigma Establishes U.S. Headquarters, Appoints Leadership Team, and Achieves Top NASA AI Benchmark

O3sigma expands to the U.S., appoints leadership, and tops NASA AI benchmark, advancing its global push for intelligent, autonomous manufacturing

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- O3sigma, a next-generation industrial AI and intelligent manufacturing platform company, today announced the relocation of its global headquarters to the United States, the appointment of a accomplished executive leadership team, and a major technical milestone: achieving leading results on the NASA turbofan predictive maintenance benchmark, placing the company at the top of the leaderboard across all scenarios.This announcement marks a defining moment in O3sigma’s evolution; from a factory-born innovation to a globally positioned deep technology company built to lead the next era of intelligent manufacturing.The move to the United States reflects O3sigma’s commitment to scaling its real-world advantage globally and building an open ecosystem to drive innovation across industry.“We are still at the very beginning of the vertical and physical AI era,” said Tarik Taman CEO of O3sigma. “The winners will be those who can fuse deep scientific models with the realities of the physical world. Rooted within Obeikan Investment Group, we have been operating in that reality from day one; deploying, learning, and improving in live environments and we intend to use that advantage to help define the future of industrial intelligence.” Taman is an industry veteran with decades of leadership experience including senior roles at Infor, Blue Yonder, Quantum Retail, Oracle. Prior to his promotion to CEO, Taman lead the firm as General Manager since September 2023.O3sigma’s leadership combines an experienced executive team adept at proving and scaling with the strong deep engineering expertise of the Founding Management team. “Opportunities to join a company that can genuinely reshape an industry don’t come often,” said Grabow CFO and SVP of operations. “What impressed me immediately about O3sigma was the caliber of the team; nearly everyone here brings decades of real-world manufacturing, technology, and operational experience.The Executive Leadership Team includes:• Matt Grabow, Chief Financial Officer & SVP Operations, with experience in corporate development and scaling at Lawson Software, Infor, Ivanti, and Convergent Group• Phil Miesle, Chief Architect & VP Engineering: Veteran AI leader: Formerly of Retek, Oracle, Quantum Retail, and DataStax• Alan Lund, Director of AI & Science: Caltech-trained physicist with decades of experience in optimization & artificial intelligence• Marius Blass, Director of OperationsThe Executive Founder Team includes:• Sherif Abdellatif, VP Field Operations & Customer Success• Fouad Toumert , VP Product & Corporate Strategy• Syed Muhammad Azfar Uddin, Deputy General Manager & CIO• Nasir Hanif, VP of MarketingO3sigma’s composite AI platform has achieved leading performance across all four scenarios of the NASA C-MAPSS turbofan degradation benchmark, widely regarded as the industry’s gold standard for evaluating predictive maintenance accuracy and robustness. This achievement underscores the company’s belief that predictive maintenance is the foundational substrate of industrial AI.By demonstrating leadership on this benchmark, O3sigma has validated the core capabilities required to power the next generation of autonomous industrial systems. This milestone reinforces the company’s mission to build the intelligence layer needed for the autonomous factories of the future.From Factory Innovation to Global ImpactO3sigma’s origins trace back to the factories of Obeikan Investment Group, where the platform was deployed across a network of more than 20 factories. Today, O3sigma serves dozens of factories across sub-verticals including Food & Beverage, paper, glass, plastics, textiles, and other high volume automated sectors.“What started as a necessity within our own factories has evolved into something much larger,” said Abdallah Obeikan group CEO and Chairman O3sigma. “We are proud to see the innovation created on our shop floors now being brought to the world.”About O3sigmaO3sigma is an industrial AI and intelligent manufacturing platform company pioneering a new category of physical AI systems. Founded inside live production environments, the company combines deep domain expertise with advanced neuro-symbolic composite architecture combining Graph Neural Networks (GNNs), physics-informed modeling, and ontology-constrained reasoning.At the core of O3sigma’s philosophy is the multi-plane architecture, which integrates five interconnected layers of manufacturing: the Physical, Data, Control, Process, and Intelligent planes. This vertically integrated approach allows manufacturers to adopt intelligent manufacturing in a near plug-and-play manner, often accelerating time to value within a single day.Built on Lean Sigma workflows and powered by an open-core control layer, O3sigma delivers deterministic, explainable AI at scale. With operations spanning the United States, the Middle East, and Europe, O3sigma is on a mission to conserve the world’s resources through intelligent efficiency.

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