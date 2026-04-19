Official English Website for Ace of the Diamond act II Now Live, Alongside X, Instagram, and YouTube Accounts

© Yuji Terajima, Kodansha / Ace of the Diamond Production Committee Image courtesy of the Ace of the Diamond Production Committee © Yuji Terajima, Kodansha / Ace of the Diamond Production Committee Image courtesy of the Ace of the Diamond Production Committee © Yuji Terajima, Kodansha / Ace of the Diamond Production Committee Image courtesy of the Ace of the Diamond Production Committee

Global fans can now explore character profiles, story details, and interactive campaigns through newly launched official platforms.

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The official English website for the TV anime Ace of the Diamond is now live.In conjunction with the website launch, official social media accounts on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube have also been launched.The newly released English website features a series synopsis and detailed information on all 40 characters. Updated character visuals for Eijun Sawamura, Satoru Furuya, and Kazuya Miyuki are now available, along with newly refreshed profiles for the entire cast of characters.The newly launched X and Instagram accounts will host interactive campaigns designed to engage fans worldwide. These initiatives include posts centered around characters and memorable scenes from the series, encouraging fans to participate and share their thoughts. Fans are invited to join and become part of the global Ace of the Diamond community.■About Ace of the DiamondAce of the Diamond is a popular baseball manga series that began serialization in Weekly Shonen Magazine (Kodansha) in 2006. Its second part, Ace of the Diamond act II, ran in the same magazine from 2015 to 2022.The story follows Eijun Sawamura, a passionate pitcher who enrolls at the prestigious Seido High School. Together with his teammates—including catcher Kazuya Miyuki, pitcher Satoru Furuya, and infielder Haruichi Kominato—he strives to reach the top of high school baseball in Japan.The TV anime adaptation aired its first season from October 2013 to March 2015, followed by a second season from April 2015 to March 2016. Ace of the Diamond act II later aired from April 2019 to March 2020.■Story of Ace of the Diamond act2Eijun Sawamura, a left-handed pitcher for Seidō High School’s baseball team, finally makes his long-awaited debut at the “Spring Senbatsu Koshien tournament” as a second-year student.With his sights set on nothing less than the top of the nation, Sawamura takes the mound on baseball’s biggest stage.As Seidō High School strives to restore its legacy as a powerhouse, the team’s electrifying march toward glory begins.■StaffDirector: Hideaki ObaSeries Composition: Kenji KonutaCharacter Design: Yasukazu ShoujiMusic: Hajime HyakkokuAnimation Production: OLM■CastEijun Sawamura: Ryota OsakaSatoru Furuya: Nobunaga ShimazakiKazuya Miyuki: Takahiro SakuraiYoichi Kuramochi: Shintaro AsanumaHaruichi Kominato: Natsuki HanaeNorifumi Kawakami: Hiro ShimonoKenta Maezono: Hiroaki TajiriKenjiro Shirashu: Yoshiyuki ShimozumaTakeru Asou: Taishi MurataHisashi Watanabe: Akira IshidaShinji Kanemaru: Yoshitsugu MatsuokaHideaki Tojo: Shota AoiKoshu Okumura: Yuma UchidaMasashi Yuki: Shunsuke TakeuchiTakuma Seto: Daiki YamashitaKaoru Yui: Ayumu MuraseHirofumi Asada: Tasuku HatanakaTetsuya Yuki: Yoshimasa HosoyaRyosuke Kominato: Nobuhiko OkamotoChris Y. Takigawa: Daisuke NamikawaToru Masuko: Wataru HatanoTesshin Kataoka: Hiroki TouchiHiromitsu Ochiai: Susumu AkagiKazuyoshi Ota: Eiji TakeuchiRei Takashima: Yumi UchiyamaMei Narumiya: Yuki KajiCarlos Toshiki Kamiya: KENNMasayuki Shirakawa: Soichiro HoshiRiku Yamaoka: Kentaro KumagaiKoji Yabe: Takanori MiyazakiItsuki Tadano: Shogo YanoShinji Akamatsu: Tsubasa YonagaHiroshige Kunitomo: Yutaka NakanoRaichi Todoroki: Kensho OnoShunpei Sanada: Hiroshi KamiyaYuta Mishima: Tatsuhisa SuzukiKazuma Akiba: Ryosuke KanemotoRaizo Todoroki: Rintaro NishiKosei Amahisa: Ryohei KimuraToshihiko Tahara: Akio Kato■Official Information© Yuji Terajima,KODANSHA/Ace of the Diamond act II SS partners,TV TOKYO

TV Anime “Ace of the Diamond” PV 2 / Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

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