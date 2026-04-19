Official English Website for Ace of the Diamond act II Now Live, Alongside X, Instagram, and YouTube Accounts
© Yuji Terajima, Kodansha / Ace of the Diamond Production Committee Image courtesy of the Ace of the Diamond Production Committee
© Yuji Terajima, Kodansha / Ace of the Diamond Production Committee Image courtesy of the Ace of the Diamond Production Committee
Global fans can now explore character profiles, story details, and interactive campaigns through newly launched official platforms.TOKYO, JAPAN, April 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The official English website for the TV anime Ace of the Diamond is now live.
In conjunction with the website launch, official social media accounts on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube have also been launched.
The newly released English website features a series synopsis and detailed information on all 40 characters. Updated character visuals for Eijun Sawamura, Satoru Furuya, and Kazuya Miyuki are now available, along with newly refreshed profiles for the entire cast of characters.
The newly launched X and Instagram accounts will host interactive campaigns designed to engage fans worldwide. These initiatives include posts centered around characters and memorable scenes from the series, encouraging fans to participate and share their thoughts. Fans are invited to join and become part of the global Ace of the Diamond community.
■About Ace of the Diamond
Ace of the Diamond is a popular baseball manga series that began serialization in Weekly Shonen Magazine (Kodansha) in 2006. Its second part, Ace of the Diamond act II, ran in the same magazine from 2015 to 2022.
The story follows Eijun Sawamura, a passionate pitcher who enrolls at the prestigious Seido High School. Together with his teammates—including catcher Kazuya Miyuki, pitcher Satoru Furuya, and infielder Haruichi Kominato—he strives to reach the top of high school baseball in Japan.
The TV anime adaptation aired its first season from October 2013 to March 2015, followed by a second season from April 2015 to March 2016. Ace of the Diamond act II later aired from April 2019 to March 2020.
■Story of Ace of the Diamond act2
Eijun Sawamura, a left-handed pitcher for Seidō High School’s baseball team, finally makes his long-awaited debut at the “Spring Senbatsu Koshien tournament” as a second-year student.
With his sights set on nothing less than the top of the nation, Sawamura takes the mound on baseball’s biggest stage.
As Seidō High School strives to restore its legacy as a powerhouse, the team’s electrifying march toward glory begins.
■Staff
Director: Hideaki Oba
Series Composition: Kenji Konuta
Character Design: Yasukazu Shouji
Music: Hajime Hyakkoku
Animation Production: OLM
■Cast
Eijun Sawamura: Ryota Osaka
Satoru Furuya: Nobunaga Shimazaki
Kazuya Miyuki: Takahiro Sakurai
Yoichi Kuramochi: Shintaro Asanuma
Haruichi Kominato: Natsuki Hanae
Norifumi Kawakami: Hiro Shimono
Kenta Maezono: Hiroaki Tajiri
Kenjiro Shirashu: Yoshiyuki Shimozuma
Takeru Asou: Taishi Murata
Hisashi Watanabe: Akira Ishida
Shinji Kanemaru: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
Hideaki Tojo: Shota Aoi
Koshu Okumura: Yuma Uchida
Masashi Yuki: Shunsuke Takeuchi
Takuma Seto: Daiki Yamashita
Kaoru Yui: Ayumu Murase
Hirofumi Asada: Tasuku Hatanaka
Tetsuya Yuki: Yoshimasa Hosoya
Ryosuke Kominato: Nobuhiko Okamoto
Chris Y. Takigawa: Daisuke Namikawa
Toru Masuko: Wataru Hatano
Tesshin Kataoka: Hiroki Touchi
Hiromitsu Ochiai: Susumu Akagi
Kazuyoshi Ota: Eiji Takeuchi
Rei Takashima: Yumi Uchiyama
Mei Narumiya: Yuki Kaji
Carlos Toshiki Kamiya: KENN
Masayuki Shirakawa: Soichiro Hoshi
Riku Yamaoka: Kentaro Kumagai
Koji Yabe: Takanori Miyazaki
Itsuki Tadano: Shogo Yano
Shinji Akamatsu: Tsubasa Yonaga
Hiroshige Kunitomo: Yutaka Nakano
Raichi Todoroki: Kensho Ono
Shunpei Sanada: Hiroshi Kamiya
Yuta Mishima: Tatsuhisa Suzuki
Kazuma Akiba: Ryosuke Kanemoto
Raizo Todoroki: Rintaro Nishi
Kosei Amahisa: Ryohei Kimura
Toshihiko Tahara: Akio Kato
■Official Information
Official Website
Official X (Twitter)
Official Instagram
© Yuji Terajima,KODANSHA/Ace of the Diamond act II SS partners,TV TOKYO
Yoshiaki kitadume
Ace of the Diamond act II SS partners
press@sira-inc.jp
TV Anime “Ace of the Diamond” PV 2 / Now Streaming on Crunchyroll
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