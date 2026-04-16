KrispCall Celebrates Rapid Growth, Expanding from 160 to 500 Channel Partners

KrispCall Channel Partner Milestone

Businesses today need more than just a calling solution. They need systems that integrate, automate & scale. Our partner network helps them to grow while improving their clients’ calling workflows.” — Rajendra Dangol, CEO at KrispCall

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KrispCall, a cloud telephony platform for modern businesses, has reached 500 channel partners globally, marking a significant milestone in its partner-led growth strategy.

This milestone comes at a time when demand for cloud telephony and VoIP solutions is rapidly increasing. Businesses across industries are moving away from traditional and semi-modern phone systems and adopting more flexible, scalable calling solutions that integrate seamlessly with their existing tools and workflows.

Building on this momentum, KrispCall strengthens its global channel partner network to support growing demand across key markets. The new strategy focuses on enabling agencies, consultants, and service providers to deliver modern calling infrastructure to their clients while creating new revenue opportunities for their own businesses.

With this initiative, KrispCall invites channel partners in key markets looking to join its ecosystem. The Channel Partner program is designed to support partners with the resources and tools they need to sell, implement, and scale cloud telephony solutions effectively.

Channel partners will benefit from:

- New revenue streams through KrispCall products, services, and APIs, resale, and commission-based models

- The ability to bundle KrispCall with existing services and offerings

- Faster deal cycles with a ready-to-deploy solution

- Access to onboarding, technical support, and product training

- Long-term recurring revenue opportunities

In addition to partner benefits, the product itself is built to deliver value to end customers. Businesses working with KrispCall partners will gain access to modern cloud telephony systems that improve operational efficiency, enable faster sales and support workflows, and integrate instantly with 100+ CRMs and automation tools.

As organizations continue to prioritize efficiency, scalability, and automation, KrispCall has always positioned its partner network as a key driver of global growth. This milestone has further accelerated KrispCall’s expansion beyond its strong APAC presence, and grow it’s partner network across Europe and North America while strengthening its ecosystem around telephony, integrations, and workflow automation.

With this strategy, KrispCall is focused on building a partner-driven model that supports long-term growth for both partners and customers, while advancing the adoption of cloud-based business calling solutions worldwide.

About KrispCall

KrispCall is a modern cloud telephony app that enables businesses to manage calls, SMS, and call center workflows within a unified system. Designed for modern teams, KrispCall offers AI features, CRM integrations, automation tools, and advanced analytics to help businesses improve efficiency, productivity, and scale operations.

Learn more to explore how KrispCall’s AI-driven cloud telephony can enhance your business telephony operations.

For media inquiries, reach out to partner@krispcall.com to explore partnership opportunities.

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