Trans.eu records all-time high of 3.7 million weekly loads amid global geopolitical volatility

Trans.eu strengthens its role as a secure source of road transport capacity as market activity surges amid Middle East tensions.

The European freight platform strengthens its role as a secure source of road transport capacity as market activity surges amid Middle East tensions.

We strive to become the place where transactions happen with confidence, making working outside the platform feel unnecessarily risky” — Ewa Węgorkiewicz, Chief Commercial Officer at Trans.eu Group

WROCłAW, NOT APPLICABLE, POLAND, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trans.eu , the leading European freight exchange, announced that it has reached a historic milestone in platform activity. In the final week of March 2026, the platform recorded a staggering 3.73 million load offers. This record-breaking figure represents a 12% increase over the previous week and surpasses the long-standing peak from June 2025 by nearly 14%.The surge comes during a period of significant geopolitical instability, particularly surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, which has driven increased volatility in global supply chains. Trans.eu’s data reflects this shift, with the Middle East market showing a notable 41.56% growth in previous weeks and continued high activity into late March. As maritime and trans-continental routes face disruption, the demand for flexible, secure road transport capacity within Europe has intensified.While operational costs change weekly, sometimes daily, many contract rates remain behind. As margins tighten, more carriers are moving capacity to the spot market, where prices move closer to real-time conditions. This transition is driving a surge in available freight and increasing reliance on digital platforms like Trans.eu, that provide fast, secure matching.The platform's growth is led by key European hubs, with Poland recording a 37.4% increase over its four-week average (generating over 3.3 million loads),followed by the DACH region (+36.9%) and the Baltics (+25.4%). The evolution is similar if we compare volumes seen for the entire month of March 2026 compared to previous month.As shown on the Trans.eu Freight Radar , an interactive map, both load volumes and spot rates have increased across nearly all of the 35 monitored countries. For example, volumes for Poland - Poland went up by nearly 85%, while volumes for the route of Poland to Germany increased by 10.5% March/February 2026. Germany domestic went up by 36%, Germany to Poland by 31.5% and Germany to France by 15.4%.In response to this increased pressure on supply chains, Trans.eu is accelerating its transition from a traditional freight exchange to an European FreightPlatform, strengthening the heart of CEE road transport while seamlessly connecting freight capacity between Western and Eastern Europe.Positioned as a safe haven for carriers, forwarders and shippers, the platform enables secure freight execution without the risks of off-platform deals.It offers access to a rigorously verified community of over 40,000 European carriers, alongside SafePay , a payment guarantee ensuring carriers are paid for every load and helping forwarders gain instant credibility.At this moment of heightened volatility, with 35% of carriers operating under the risk of non-payment and operational costs peaking, Ewa Węgorkiewicz, Chief Commercial Officer at Trans.eu Group, emphasized the company’s responsibility to help close the industry’s trust gap.“Trust is the bridge between the cost of uncertainty and safe, mutually beneficial transactions for all parties,” Węgorkiewicz said. “We strive to become the place where transactions happen with confidence, making working outside the platform feel unnecessarily risky, by providing tools and guarantees, such as SafePay and our vetted network, that the outside world lacks.”

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