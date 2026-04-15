ICYMI: US Little Leaf Farms PA to Build Largest Leafy Greens Campus in the World in Carbon County

The company signed an agreement with The Netherlands-based Dutch VB Greenhouses BV during the King and Queen’s visit to Philadelphia, joined by Governor Shapiro and DCED Secretary Siger.

Harrisburg, PA – On Monday, US Little Leaf Farms PA LLC and The Netherlands-based Dutch VB Greenhouses BV signed a contract with the intent to build a commercial greenhouse facility in Banks Township, Carbon County. The proposed greenhouse will extend Little Leaf Farms’ Pennsylvania campus into the largest leafy greens campus in the world. The company currently operates 50 acres of sustainable greenhouse farming space.

The agreement was signed during a visit by His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Kingdom of the Netherlands with Governor Josh Shapiro and First Lady Lori Shapiro in Philadelphia.

Governor Shapiro also convened a roundtable with CEOs of Dutch multinational businesses to discuss the economic ties between Pennsylvania and the Netherlands, and opportunities for further investment in the Commonwealth. At the roundtable, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger and Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sjoerd Sjoerdsma signed a Letter of Understanding to strengthen future cooperation and collaboration on economic growth and innovation.

The Netherlands is Pennsylvania’s sixth largest international job creator and 16th largest trading partner. In 2025, trade between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Pennsylvania totaled $3.7 billion, up 17 percent from 2024, including more than $1.6 billion in total trade of pharmaceutical products, a growing and robust partnership in life sciences.

Pennsylvania’s economy, under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, is one of the strongest in the nation — the Commonwealth is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy, according to Moody’s.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support the Commonwealth’s workers and businesses, spur the economy, and build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

Here’s what Pennsylvanians are reading about US Little Leaf Farms’ planned expansion, Governor Shapiro’s meeting with the King and Queen of the Netherlands, and our important economic relationship:

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Dutch royals visited the Liberty Bell, a Kensington school, and the Eagles’ practice facility

CBS 21: Gov. Shapiro, first lady welcome king and queen of Netherlands to Philadelphia

ABC 27: Shapiro Welcomes king and queen of the Netherlands

WFMZ: Gov. Shapiro welcomes the King and Queen of the Netherlands to Philadelphia, celebrate economic and historical ties

WTAJ: Gov. Shapiro welcomes King and Queen of Netherlands to Philadelphia

Penn Watch: Governor and First Lady Welcome King and Queen of Netherlands to Philadelphia

Delaware Valley News: Philadelphia Gets A Royal Visit

Twitter: @DemocraticWins: BREAKING: While Donald Trump destroys the United States’ relationship with NATO members, Governor Josh Shapiro is doing the opposite

CBS 3: King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands visit Philadelphia