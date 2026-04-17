Kolаšin Valleys, the Balkans’ largest all-season mountain resort, reaches operational milestone in northern Montenegro

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KOLASIN, KOLASIN SKI RESORT, MONTENEGRO, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian-designed development enters phased opening: first hotel operating, four more internationally branded hotels scheduled for 2026, with 23 buildings, 73 chalets and 100+ km of ski trails once complete.Kolаšin Valleys, the largest all-season mountain resort development in the Balkans, has entered its first phase of operations in northern Montenegro. The resort’s flagship hotel, Swissôtel Resort Kolаšin, has been fully operational since 2025, with four additional internationally branded hotels scheduled to open by the end of 2026.Once complete, the development will include 23 hotel and residential buildings, 73 private chalets, more than 30 restaurants, spa and wellness facilities, and over 100 kilometres of ski trails across two elevations of 1,450m and 1,600m above sea level. The resort masterplan was designed by Ecosign of Canada, the firm behind Whistler Blackcomb and more than 400 mountain resorts worldwide.Kolаšin Valleys is designed as a year-round destination, with skiing and snowboarding in winter and hiking, cycling, wellness programmes and mountain festivals in summer. Resort infrastructure operates 365 days a year.“Kolаšin Valleys has been developed from the ground up within previously undeveloped mountain terrain. The ambition is to establish a destination that contributes to Montenegro’s positioning within the European leisure and tourism market, and to anchor year-round tourism in the north of the country.”— Nataliya Leonova, Marketing Manager, Kolаšin ValleysINFRASTRUCTURE AND ACCESSThe resort is located approximately one hour from Podgorica and Podgorica International Airport via a newly completed high-speed motorway, which also connects Kolаšin to Montenegro’s Adriatic coast in under two hours. Podgorica International Airport is planned to expand its operations ahead of Montenegro’s prospective EU accession in 2028. A new international airport currently under development in Berane is expected to reduce the journey to the resort to approximately 15 minutes upon completion.HOSPITALITY AND RESIDENTIAL COMPONENTHospitality operations across the development will be managed by internationally recognised brands, including Accor. Alongside hotel accommodation, the resort includes 73 private chalets and a collection of branded residences within its hotel buildings. Properties are available for international ownership under Montenegro’s existing legal framework, which places no restrictions on foreign buyers. Montenegro is an EU candidate country.ABOUT KOLАŠIN VALLEYSKolаšin Valleys is an all-season mountain resort development located in the mountains of northern Montenegro. The project encompasses 23 hotel and residential buildings, 73 private chalets, and more than 30 restaurants, across two elevations of 1,450m and 1,600m. The resort masterplan was developed by Ecosign of Canada. Hospitality is managed by international operators including Accor.

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