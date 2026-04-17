The Lazy Lavender: Wimberley Boutique Hotel Launches the Only Proposal Package in the Texas Hill Country

The Lazy Lavender Proposal at Sunset

The Lazy Lavender unveils the Hill Country's only dedicated Proposal Package complete with chef dinner, rose petals, and optional moment capture.

We're the only property in the Texas Hill Country with a dedicated Proposal Package. Because a moment this big deserves more than a bottle of champagne on the nightstand.” — Nathali Barlas

WIMBERLEY, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wimberley's boutique hotel-style retreat unveils the Hill Country's only dedicated Proposal Package — complete with chef dinner, rose petals, and optional moment capture.*WIMBERLEY, Texas —** The Lazy Lavender , Wimberley's boutique hotel-style Hill Country retreat, has announced the launch of its Proposal Package — the only dedicated proposal experience offered by any property in the Texas Hill Country.Designed for couples who want to make one of life's biggest moments as unforgettable as possible, the Proposal Package ($479) transforms any of The Lazy Lavender's five uniquely designed properties into a fully staged proposal setting, complete with a private three-course chef dinner plated and served in the comfort of the guest's own candlelit Hill Country retreat."We've always believed that the details make the difference," said Nathali Barlas, founder of The Lazy Lavender. "People come to Wimberley to escape, to reconnect, and to celebrate. We wanted to create something that honored how significant a proposal is — not just a bottle of champagne on the nightstand, but a complete, curated experience from the moment they walk in the door to the last bite of dinner. The kind of personalized touch you'd hope for from a great boutique hotel, delivered in the privacy of your own Hill Country home."A Complete Proposal ExperienceThe Proposal Package includes a bottle of bubbly or non-alcoholic sparkling drink, romantic candle arrangement, fresh flowers, rose petals on the floor and bed, a small assortment of gourmet chocolates, and a private three-course chef dinner for two — plated and served in the guest's own candlelit Hill Country retreat.An optional Moment Capture add-on is available for $50, which includes professional photography of the proposal and delivery of 10 digital images — giving couples a lasting record of the moment they said yes.The package can be added at checkout under "Enhance Your Stay" on thelazylavender.com, and guests planning a surprise proposal can coordinate all setup details privately with the team in advance.Five Properties, One Unforgettable SettingThe Lazy Lavender's five boutique hotel-style properties — The Treehouse, The Pink House, The Artsy Cabin, The Farmhouse, and The Designers Cottage — each bring a distinct aesthetic to the proposal experience. The Treehouse offers panoramic Hill Country views and a private outdoor soaking tub perched among the treetops. The Pink House, with its clawfoot tub and treetop sleeping loft, has quickly become a favorite for its romantic, whimsical design — every girl's dream setting for the moment she says yes. The Artsy Cabin is the most intimate of the five, perfectly curated for two. The Designers Cottage offers quiet elegance under live oaks with a private porch and fire pit, and The Farmhouse — sleeping up to six — is an ideal option for couples who want to celebrate immediately after the moment with close friends or family.All five properties sit on a single 2.5-acre property just four minutes from Wimberley's town square, combining the privacy of a standalone home with the curated experience of a boutique hotel.The Only Package of Its Kind in the RegionWhile romantic add-ons exist at various Hill Country hotels and properties, The Lazy Lavender's Proposal Package is the only offering in the region specifically designed around the proposal experience — combining décor setup, private dining, and optional photography into a single, seamlessly coordinated package.Wimberley has emerged as one of Texas's most sought-after proposal destinations, bolstered by its designation as a certified International Dark Sky Community, its proximity to Austin and San Antonio, and a growing reputation for boutique hospitality and natural beauty.The Lazy Lavender has been featured in Austin Monthly, Bend Magazine, and KSAT, and has maintained a consistently top-rated presence on Google since its founding.About The Lazy LavenderThe Lazy Lavender is a boutique hotel-style retreat in Wimberley, Texas, offering five uniquely designed luxury properties that collectively sleep up to 20 guests. Where a traditional hotel gives you a room, The Lazy Lavender gives you an entire home — with the personalized service, curated details, and design-forward aestheticContactNathali BarlasThe Lazy Lavendernathali@thelazylavender.comthelazylavender.com

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