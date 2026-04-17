INTERMARK Global Releases First Global Villa Index Benchmarking Investment Performance Across 15 Resort Markets

Price per square meter/$ How many sq.m can you buy for $1 million? Return on investment from purchasing a villa

The report benchmarks villa markets worldwide based on value, rental yield, and capital growth, offering investors a new decision-making tool

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INTERMARK Global has released the Intermark Global Villa Index, a new analytical report designed to help international investors evaluate and compare villa markets across key global resort destinations using standardized financial and investment metrics.Why This MattersThe global villa market has evolved into a fast-growing but highly fragmented asset class. Increasing demand from international buyers — driven by lifestyle mobility, second-home ownership, and investment diversification—has made cross-market comparisons more complex.However, the lack of transparent benchmarks and unified evaluation criteria has historically limited investors’ ability to make informed decisions across geographies.Introducing the Intermark Global Villa IndexThe Intermark Global Villa Index addresses this gap by providing a structured framework to assess villa markets based on:• price per square meter• affordability (sqm per $1 million)• rental yield• capital appreciationThe index enables direct comparison across traditionally disconnected markets, offering a clearer view of relative value and performance.MethodologyThe study analyzes villas with the following characteristics:• size: 300–600 sqm• ready for occupancy• proximity to the sea• landscaped territories with pool and outdoor areas• high architectural and visual qualityThe research covers 15 key destinations across major demand regions, including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe.Key Findings• According to the study, as of early 2026, the average price of a villa in the sample is $2,840,000, which is 8.4% higher than it was in early 2025.• The most expensive location in the study in terms of price per square meter was the French Riviera, with a figure of $14,286 per square meter. The most affordable location in terms of price per square meter is Bali, where a square meter of a villa can be purchased for $2,526.• According to the affordability index, which is calculated based on how many square meters a buyer can purchase for $1 million, the most affordable location—Bali—offers 396 square meters, while on the French Riviera, the same budget would only allow for the purchase of 70 square meters.• Investors will achieve the highest net return on the lowest investment by purchasing real estate in Bali—6.8%, followed by Thailand—6.*The return on villas was calculated based on an analysis of listings from public sources. Data on at least 100 properties was examined for each destination. The average monthly rent was used as the benchmark; this was based on the average rent in January, which was then adjusted to an annual rate as of the date the index was compiled.• When evaluating locations based on asset capitalization over a two-year holding period, the highest asset capitalization is found in Abu Dhabi—21%, followed by Phuket—20%. Bodrum rounds out the top three with 19%.“Today, investors considering the purchase of a villa abroad face a fundamental choice. Where does capital work most effectively? What lifestyle does the location offer? What status does such an investment confer? And how does it enhance the international mobility of the entire family?The global villa market is diverse. Each country offers its own scenario: in some places, it’s about returns; in others, it’s about appreciation; and in others, it’s about getting more for your money.Without a systematic approach, it’s impossible to compare these scenarios. That’s exactly why we created GLOBAL VILLA INDEX. A tool that shifts the decision-making process from intuition to data. The index allows for an objective comparison of key markets based on three parameters: affordability, returns, and growth potential.It gives investors what matters most—clarity on where capital performs best. And how to build an ownership strategy. At the same time, it’s important to understand: a villa is more than just an investment. It’s always a lifestyle choice that an investor makes for themselves and their family.” said Irina Mosheva – managing partner of INTERMARK Global.Investor ValueThe index provides practical value for investors by enabling them to:• compare global markets using unified metrics• identify high-yield and high-growth locations• build diversified international real estate portfolios• align investment strategy with both financial and lifestyle goalsVillas are emerging as a hybrid asset class that combines investment performance with personal use, residency opportunities, and global mobility—making them increasingly attractive in today’s international real estate landscape.

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