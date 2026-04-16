Eden Gordon Media Announces Partnership Dr. Ashley Lucas and PHD Weight Loss Eden Gordon Media and "The All-American Book Club" are honored to announce that we are officially partnering with Dr. Ashley Lucas and PHD Weight Loss.

Eden Gordon Media and "The All-American Book Club" are honored to announce that we are officially partnering with Dr. Ashley Lucas and PHD Weight Loss.

Dr. Ashley Lucas and her team at PHD Weight Loss truly saved my life from a downward spin of emotional eating that fed good and bad scenarios.” — Eden Gordon Hill

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eden Gordon Media and "The All-American Book Club" are honored to announce that we are officially partnering with Dr. Ashley Lucas and PHD Weight Loss . Premiering this Saturday, April 18, 2026, as a guest on "The All-American Book Club," Dr. Ashley shares with host Eden Hill about her inspiring journey from being a professional ballet dancer to becoming a leading nutritionist in the "Make America Healthy Again" movement.Hill stated, "As we celebrate America's 250th birthday, the Make America Healthy Movement is central to our celebration of physical, mental, spiritual, and emotional well-being, and Dr. Ashley Lucas' leadership is advancing truthful nutrition across our nation. Stress levels, intense work pressures, and on-the-go food intake are just some of the symptoms in a nation with a more than 70% obesity rate."Hill continued, "Dr. Ashley Lucas and her team at PHD Weight Loss truly saved my life from a downward spin of emotional eating that fed good and bad scenarios. Our bodies yearn for proper nutrition that not only feeds the physical, but creates new healing, confidence, and ultimately a new life."Dr. Ashley knows from personal experience how hard it can be to prioritize and maintain healthy habits. From her twenty-five years as a professional ballerina, she suffered career-ending injuries. At that point, she knew she had to revolutionize her understanding of holistic nutrition, injury prevention, and overall wellness.Now, she is a registered dietitian, holds a PHD in nutrition, and she has accumulated over 15 years of experience in educating people about nutrition and metabolism. Dr. Ashley is incredibly passionate about helping people become the best they can possibly be. Her social media reaches thousands every day, giving practical tips for transforming metabolism and losing stubborn weight.In her interview, she shares her previously unhealthy relationship with food and how a trip to the ER changed her life. She tells Eden that she was “super grateful for that opportunity to push and propel me toward learning more so that I could serve many more people and help folks overcome the challenge that our body gives us if we’re not listening to it.”Dr. Ashley also hosts a weekly Podcast that is designed to help people truly transform their lives called "The Dr. Ashley Show." Dr. Ashley shares practical, actionable advice, as well as encouragement to those on a journey to become their best selves. Some of the most recent episodes of Dr. Ashley’s podcast are “What it Actually takes to Lose 40 Pounds in 60 Days” and “The Truth About Your Morning Coffee and Your Metabolism.”Dr. Ashley also wrote a book titled "5 Steps to Reset the Scale," intended to help readers identify and adopt practical life-changing habits to lose weight and keep it off. In her book, Dr. Ashley explains the truth behind weight gain and why it isn’t your fault, the five steps that support successful weight loss and maintenance, potential obstacles, and strategies to gain an overall healthier body.Dr. Ashley Lucas is the owner, founder and advisory consultant for PHD Weight Loss and Nutrition. She has over 15 years of education in the field of nutrition and metabolism. In her mid 20s, she retired from her career in professional ballet. While understanding the importance nutrition played on her own sport performance, she went on to earn her PhD in Sports Nutrition and Chronic Disease from Virginia Tech. Her research throughout her six-year post-graduate doctoral training, focused on energy metabolism and the Female Athlete Triad. She was awarded the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Scholarship and completed her dietetic internship at The Ohio State University. She passed the national examination registering her as a dietitian offering expert food, wellness and nutrition services. Dr. Lucas is a nationally renowned speaker, columnist, and leading expert in the field of weight management and behavior change.Through a scientific method that focuses not only on the metabolic consequences of fat gain, but also on the behavioral and psychological aspects, she created and continues to innovate the PHD Approach, which has helped thousands of people nationwide achieve their peak wellness once and for all.

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