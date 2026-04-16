Semper Velocity Management’s Felicity Véliz Speaks at Orlando Conference on Marketing Sales Leads and Expansion

Felicity Véliz of Semper Velocity Management shares her journey and how refining her approach to marketing sales leads fueled growth in Florida.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Semper Velocity Management’s Felicity Véliz Speaks at Orlando Conference on Marketing Sales Leads and ExpansionOrlando, FL — 2026 — Felicity Véliz, owner of Semper Velocity Management, spoke at this year's Orlando conference about her expansion journey, her travels across multiple states, and the lessons that shaped her leadership style.Building Momentum Across State LinesOver the past year, Véliz relocated her office from Dallas to Tampa, then to Nebraska, Arizona, and finally to Florida, where her team is currently based. Each move brought new challenges, new markets, and new lessons in developing marketing sales leads in competitive environments. Rather than slowing her down, the pace of change became a catalyst for her growth as a manager and as a leader.During her travels, Véliz also went through a retraining period that she credited as one of the most important steps in her development. The experience sharpened her management skills and gave her a stronger foundation for building and motivating a team, particularly in a performance-driven environment focused on generating leads in sales Getting Comfortable Being UncomfortableOne of the central themes of Véliz's talk was the importance of stepping outside of one's comfort zone. She emphasized that growth, both personal and professional, rarely happens in familiar territory. For her team, overcoming adversity has become a core part of their culture and one of their strongest motivators.Since settling in Florida, Véliz's office has seen strong results. Sales from her team have gained significant traction, and the work around marketing sales leads has continued to build momentum in the region. Leadership at Semper Velocity Management points to consistent performance and a clear commitment to development as key drivers of that growth.A Winning Culture in FloridaThe morale within Véliz's Florida office reflects the journey that brought her team there. With a shared understanding of what it takes to push through setbacks, her team has adopted a winning mentality that shows up in their daily output and their results around marketing sales leads. Véliz noted that the team's ability to face adversity head-on has made them more resilient and more driven than ever.As Semper Velocity Management continues to grow, Véliz's story stands as an example of what is possible when leaders commit to both personal development and the development of the people around them. Her presence at the Orlando conference served as a reminder that the path to building strong marketing sales leads and a high-performing team is rarely a straight line.Contact Information:Business: Semper Velocity ManagementWebsite: https://sempervelocitymgmt.com/ Number: +1 817 681 8264Email: hr@sempervelocitymgmt.com

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