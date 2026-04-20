Business Reporter: Tapping into the goldmine of first-party data in B2B marketing

What a strategic partner can offer beyond transactional lead generation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a discussion on Business Reporter, Puneet Shukla, Founder & CEO of S2W Media talks about the power of first-party data and how a strategic partner can help an organisation leverage it. In an increasingly crowded B2B marketing landscape, organisations are facing a familiar challenge: too many leads, too much activity and too many partners that fail to deliver measurable pipeline impact. Despite the rise of AI and data-driven marketing, volume without quality continues to undermine results. The root of this problem lies in unreliable data. Much of the industry still depends on third-party sources, inferred intent signals and AI-generated insights built on incomplete or inaccurate information. While abundant, this data often lacks the accuracy and trust required to drive meaningful engagement or revenue outcomes.First-party data offers a clear solution. Collected through direct engagement, verified interactions and explicit consent, it provides a reliable foundation for both marketing and AI. When combined with human intelligence, it enables deeper insight into buyer needs, ensuring that campaigns are not only targeted but relevant and actionable.S2W Media exemplifies this model as a strategic partner rather than a transactional lead generation provider. From identifying potential compliance and data exposure risks to designing demand generation programmes built for long-term success, S2W integrates governance, insight and execution. Its approach combines ethically sourced data, expert validation and scalable delivery to produce qualified, sales-ready opportunities.To find out more about the three pillars of S2W Media’s methodology, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.co.uk, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About S2W MediaS2W Media operates as a full-funnel demand generation partner, not just a lead vendor. By combining ethically sourced first-party data, expert qualification and scalable execution, S2W builds programmes that deliver sales-ready opportunities — from top-of-funnel content syndication and BANT opt-in campaigns through appointment setting and custom events.To learn more about S2W Media's three-pillar demand gen methodology, visit their site.

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