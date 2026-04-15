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DLNR News Release – HUNTING STAMP CONTEST WINNERS ANNOUNCED

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

 

RYAN K.P. KANAKAOLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

 

2026-2027 HUNTING STAMP CONTEST WINNERS ANNOUNCED

New Stamps Highlight the Wild Pig and Valley Quail

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 15, 2026 

HONOLULU – Winners of the 2026-2027 Hawai‘i Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp Art Contest were announced this week by the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW). For the Conservation Stamp, the department requested submissions featuring a wild pig (Sus scrofa), thriving in both forested wildlands and areas near human development. For the Game Bird Stamp, the department requested submissions featuring the California valley quail (Callipepla californica). Introduced in 1818 as a gift to King Kamehameha, it went on to become established throughout the Hawaiian Islands. A committee reviewed all submissions and selected two winners.

Conservation Stamp Winner (Wild Pig): Kūākea Yasak. The winning submission features a burly wild boar within a cultivated kalo (taro) patch.

Game Bird Stamp Winner (Valley Quail): Alvin Galvez. The winning submission depicts male and female California Valley Quails proudly perched on a rocky outcrop, set against a sweeping mountain backdrop.

The conservation stamp is required on the state of Hawai‘i hunting license and the game bird hunting stamp is required for those intending to hunt game birds. Funds from sales of these stamps go into the State Wildlife Revolving Fund to support wildlife populations and habitats and to manage hunting programs in Hawaiʻi. These two new stamps will be available for the 2026-2027 hunting season. Both stamps will be available to wildlife stamp collectors on July 1, 2026, by calling 808-587-0166, or visiting the Division of Forestry and Wildlife office located at 1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 325, in Honolulu..

Wild Pig.jpg

Valley Quail.jpg

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DLNR News Release – HUNTING STAMP CONTEST WINNERS ANNOUNCED

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