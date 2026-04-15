DLNR News Release – INPUT SOUGHT FOR MANAGEMENT OF MAKAWAO STATE FOREST RESERVE
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES
KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA
RYAN KANAKA‘OLE
ACTING CHAIRPERSON
INPUT SOUGHT FOR MANAGEMENT OF MAKAWAO STATE FOREST RESERVE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 15, 2026
HONOLULU – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is seeking community input on a draft management plan for the Makawao State Forest Reserve on Maui. Feedback will help guide oversight of the area for the next 10 years.
The draft plan contains a brief history of the reserve, a complete record of boundary changes over time, a description of natural and cultural resources, as well as an account of infrastructure, intended uses and proposed management strategies. Key focal points of the plan include maintaining access for forest recreation and native ecosystem protection, as well as restoration on the mauka portion of the reserve.
There are multiple ways to learn more about the Makawao State Forest Reserve and contribute to its management. DOFAW staff developed an online platform where community members can explore engaging, virtual information guides describing the background of the reserve, current resources, threats, public uses and proposed priorities. Guests can also take part in an online community survey and submit comments to be included as part of the planning process. Written questions or comments may also be submitted via e-mail or letter postmarked no later than Friday, May 8, 2026.
Share your manaʻo:
Forestry Program Manager
1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 325
Honolulu, HI 96813
# # #
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.