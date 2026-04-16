Pasona Group and Taipei Medical University Sign MOU for Professional Development and Research

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Group Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Taipei Medical University on Friday, April 10, 2026, to promote professional talent development and career advancement through initiatives such as internships, training programs, and joint research.

In recent years, approaches to healthcare in Japan have expanded beyond the treatment of illness to encompass prevention and the proactive maintenance of overall well-being. Increased attention is being given to “proactive wellness”, the idea that the mere absence of illness does not necessarily equate to optimal health, as well as to more holistic approaches that consider physical, mental, social, and environmental well-being.

Pasona Group has been developing initiatives in the well-being sector as part of its “NATUREVERSE” concept, which aims toward a world of harmony between people, nature, and technology, in which people are connected through compassion. Taipei Medical University, established in 1960, is a leading institution in medical education and research, supported by its extensive network of affiliated hospitals.

Through this partnership, Pasona Group and Taipei Medical University aim to develop future world leaders capable of operating on the global stage. Utilizing Pasona Group’s facilities on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, the program will provide Taipei Medical University students with opportunities to participate in internships and field programs, with a focus on holistic health, medical innovation, and sustainable regional development. The two organizations will also engage in joint research and startup partnerships.

■Overview: MOU between Pasona Group and Taipei Medical University

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Purpose: Providing opportunities for education and career development through internships, training, and joint research.

Areas of Collaboration:

- Student internship programs

- Sharing career development expertise

- Joint development and execution of field programs

- Potential startup collaborations and venture investments in related fields

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