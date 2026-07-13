DLE Inc. Proposes New Anime Production Model to Address Delays and Sustainability Issues in Japanese Anime Industry

CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DLE Inc. has launched a new animation production approach titled “Alternative Anime” in response to structural challenges facing the Japanese anime industry, including production delays, studio fatigue, and excessive burdens on creators, amid growing global demand for animation.

This initiative does not reject conventional anime production methods, but rather to offer an additional option for selecting the most suitable creative approach and production framework tailored to each work.

Industry Current State and Challenges

In recent years, Japanese anime has gained strong recognition both domestically and internationally, with continued market expansion. However, production sites are facing increasing challenges that threaten sustainability, including frequent broadcast delays, prolonged production schedules, and financial difficulties among studios.

It is no longer uncommon for announcements of delays to occur just before scheduled broadcasts, and production periods of four to five years are becoming standard.

Additionally, a structure described as “busy without profit” persists, particularly among small and medium-sized studios, leading to increased workloads, talent outflow, and studio closures.

DLE considers it necessary to reassess not only the pursuit of quality but also the sustainability of production systems in order for the anime industry to continue growing.

Overview of “Alternative Anime”

“Alternative Anime” is an animation production model developed by DLE, primarily targeting 30-minute series for television and streaming, evolving the company’s accumulated production expertise.

Rather than relying on flashy action or highly detailed animation, the model emphasizes the core elements, such as script, performance, and pacing, and designs optimal production processes and expressive methods for each project.

By utilizing tools such as Adobe Animate and restructuring workflows while optimizing role allocation, the model enables:

-Reduced production strain

-Production within projected costs and schedules

-Faster turnaround from development to release

This approach is not solely intended to improve efficiency, but to support greater diversity in anime expression while fostering a more sustainable production environment.

First Project: “Style of Hiroshi Nohara’s LUNCH”

https://youtu.be/i2XITie-LVQ?si=BokydstSEiitOPJD

As the first project under the Alternative Anime model, DLE handled the animation production of “Style of Hiroshi Nohara’s LUNCH.”

Following its broadcast, the series ranked No.1 in TVer’s anime rankings. Its opening video exceeded 14million views on YouTube, and on Niconico it recorded over 200,000 comments, reflecting strong audience engagement.

The work also won the Grand Prize at the Niconico Awards 2025, and ranked highly across multiple annual categories, including number of commenting users and total comments.

The series is also available on Netflix, receiving responses from international audiences for its humor and depiction of everyday life.

This project demonstrates that the Alternative Anime model can deliver works that strongly resonate with audiences.

Overview: Style of Hiroshi Nohara’s LUNCH

‘Style of Hiroshi Nohara’s LUNCH’ is an anime adaptation of the manga by Yoichi Tsukahara, based on the official spin-off of Shin chan series, depicting lunchtime episodes of Hiroshi Nohara (35), Shin-chan’s father.

Available on various platforms

Copyright: ©Yoshito Usui / Yoichi Tsukahara / “Style of Hiroshi Nohara’s LUNCH” Production Committee

Cast: Hiroshi Nohara – Toshiyuki Morikawa

Director: Tsukasa Nishiyama

Series Composition: Hayashi Mori

Screenplay: Hayashi Mori, Moral

Character Design: Kotaro Yamawaki

Music: Akifumi Tada

Original Work: “Hiroshi Nohara Lunch Style”

(Character Original: Yoshito Usui / Manga: Yoichi Tsukahara / Futabasha)

Production: SHIN-EI ANIMATION Co., Ltd.

Animation Production: DLE Inc.

Official Website: https://www.shinchan-app.jp/hiroshi-hirumeshi-anime/

Official X: @Hiroshi_LunchTV

Official TikTok: @hiroshi_lunchtv #HiroshiNohara #HiroshiLunch

Second Project: “Ashibe and Goma: Seal of Friendship”

https://youtu.be/cT0zIG5bSj8?si=IHPJJEMrYUVAAxGg

As its second project, DLE is producing the animation for Ashibe and Goma: Seal of Friendship.

While preserving the beloved original work’s worldbuilding, character interactions, and unique humor, the project achieves a streamlined production system leveraging accumulated expertise.

This initiative demonstrates that the model is not a one-time experiment, but a continuous and practical production method.

Overview: “Ashibe and Goma: Seal of Friendship”

Official Website:

https://qq-gomachan.com

Official X:

https://x.com/qq_gomachan

Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@QQgomachan

Staff

Original Work: Hiromi Morishita (“Shonen Ashibe QQ Goma-chan,” serialized in Manga Action by Futabasha Publishers Ltd.)

Director / Character Design: Kotaro Yamawaki

Screenplay: Hiroko Fukuda、Deko Akao

Music: Kyohei Matsuno

Sound Director: Kazuki Kuwahara

Art Director: Mayu Murayama

Producer: Ayumi Kanno

Animation Production: DLE

Production: “Ashibe and Goma: Seal of Friendship” Production Committee

©M・O／F・D・TX

Future Outlook

“Alternative Anime” is not the only correct solution in anime production. However, expanding the range of production methods is considered essential for the overall health and sustainability of the industry.

DLE will continue to build systems that enable ongoing content creation while respecting the perspectives of IP holders, creators, and production teams.

This initiative also presents new possibilities for anime production not only in Japan but across the global market.

About DLE Inc.

Securities Code: 3686 (Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market)

CEO/CCO: Ryo Ono

Head Office: KDX Kojimachi Building, 3-3-4 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Established: December 27, 2001

Website: https://www.dle.jp/en/

DLE Inc. is a Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed company founded on the planning and development of intellectual property (IP), including copyrights. The company is best known as the creator of Secret Society Eagle Talon, one of Japan's most beloved animated franchises.

As an IP owner, DLE develops and monetizes its own original content across multiple platforms. The company also operates its "Alternative Anime" business, a production model that delivers mid-quality animation on significantly shorter timelines than traditional methods.

In 2025, DLE opened "OBETA AI STUDIO," a dedicated AI video production studio, marking a bold step into the next generation of content creation. Through the fusion of AI technology and proprietary IP, DLE continues to pioneer new frontiers in the content business.

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