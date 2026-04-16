Paving project on I-90 from Vantage to George starts April 20

VANTAGE – Travelers who use both directions of Interstate 90 will encounter single-lane closures at night east of the Vantage Bridge to George starting on April 20 through mid-August.

Contractors working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will repave and restripe approximately eleven miles of I-90 to extend the service life of the pavement.

Work will occur primarily at night, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday each week. Travelers are advised to follow all reduced posted speeds through the construction zone.

This is the second and final phase of the project. Last year, crews repaved 10 miles west of Moses Lake.

For the latest traffic updates on I-90, visit WSDOT’s real-time travel map.