eReflect Inc. Approved as Vendor for New York City Public Schools

Typesy and Wordela to Support Digital Skills and Vocabulary Development Across K–12 Classrooms.

Students need both language skills and digital tools to succeed. Approval for New York City Public Schools gives educators a practical, measurable way to support both through Typesy and Wordela.” — Matthew Strine - Sales Director, Northeast & Resident Educator

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eReflect Inc., an education technology company focused on digital literacy and vocabulary development, has been approved as a vendor for New York City Public Schools. The approval gives schools across the district access to Typesy, a platform built to develop foundational student skills at every grade level. Typesy for New York City Public Schools provides structured keyboarding and digital literacy instruction, giving students the computer fluency they need to engage with technology-driven learning and assessments. Wordela builds vocabulary through adaptive spaced repetition, strengthening the word knowledge that supports reading comprehension across subjects. Schools can use either platform independently or deploy both as part of a broader foundational skill-building strategy.Both platforms include real-time reporting tools that help educators track progress, identify students who need additional support, and demonstrate measurable outcomes. As districts look for resources that are easy to implement and backed by data, Typesy offer a practical solution for schools at any stage of their technology integration.Educators can learn more at https://www.typesy.com/nyc/ ABOUT EREFLECTeReflect Inc. is an education technology company dedicated to improving literacy and learning outcomes through innovative digital tools. Its flagship products include Typesy, a comprehensive keyboarding and digital literacy platform for schools and homeschool environments, and Wordela, a vocabulary learning system powered by adaptive spaced repetition technology.

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