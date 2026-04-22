AI Playbook The MACH-10 PM Sweeps Top Business and Technology Honors as AI Execution Gap Widens

The MACH-10 PM by Jason M. Riggs, an award-winning AI product management book The MACH-10 PM by Jason M. Riggs, an AI-powered product management playbook focused on execution speed and decision velocity The MACH-10 PM by Jason M. Riggs wins First Place in Business and is the sole Technology category winner at the International Firebird Book Awards.

AI-native product playbook earns top Business and sole Technology honors as decision velocity and execution speed emerge as the new advantage

If your execution cycle isn’t accelerating as fast as your AI models, you’re driving a Ferrari in a school zone.” — Jason M. Riggs

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MACH-10 PM: AI-Powered Product Management at Hypersonic Speed, authored by technology executive Jason M. Riggs, earned First Place in Business and was named the sole winner in the Technology category at the International Firebird Book Awards for the current award cycle.

The awards are issued quarterly and often recognize multiple titles per category. In this cycle, The MACH-10 PM was the only book selected in Technology while also taking top honors in Business. The recognition coincides with the broader release of a framework that until recently circulated within a small set of high-performing product and engineering teams. The recognition arrives at a moment when organizations are confronting the widening gap between rapidly advancing AI capability and the much slower evolution of their operating models.

Originally developed as internal playbooks for early-stage AI founders and high-velocity product organizations, the MACH-10 PM framework gained traction through private Slack channels, operator networks, and internal team use. Its adoption across teams operating in fast-moving environments reflects a growing focus on execution speed as a competitive advantage in AI-driven markets.

The book, which also reached Amazon’s #1 New Release position in Product Management, marks a transition from closed-network distribution to wider availability as more organizations look to operationalize AI beyond experimentation.

“Most AI initiatives fail because they optimize for technical capability while ignoring decision velocity. In an AI-native world, the bottleneck isn't the code; it’s the legacy management overhead that can’t keep up with the machine,” said Jason M. Riggs, author and Chief Commercial and Product Officer at Audivi AI. “We aren't just changing the tools; we are collapsing the distance between an idea and a shipped product. If your execution cycle isn’t accelerating as fast as your AI models, you’re driving a Ferrari in a school zone.”

The award highlights the book’s emphasis on execution cycle compression—reducing the time between product ideation and market validation—as a distinguishing factor. Rather than focusing on AI capability alone, The MACH-10 PM addresses the operational bottlenecks that prevent most AI initiatives from reaching production.

The framework introduces a set of operating models designed for AI-native environments, including systems for decision velocity, execution compression, and continuous-loop product development that integrates planning and delivery into a unified process.

Riggs brings more than two decades of leadership experience across GoPro, Qualcomm, and PAR Technology. He is the founder of Perfect Wave AI Ventures, where his work focuses on translating AI capability into scalable, high-speed product execution.

The MACH-10 PM is available globally via Amazon and major digital retailers. Media kits and additional materials are available upon request at https://mach10pm.com/press/.

ABOUT JASON M. RIGGS

Jason M. Riggs is a technology executive and AI strategist specializing in AI-native product leadership, decision velocity, and high-speed product operating systems. He is the author of The MACH-10 PM: AI-Powered Product Management at Hypersonic Speed and creator of the MACH-10 PM framework. Riggs has held leadership roles at GoPro, Qualcomm, and PAR Technology, and currently serves as Chief Commercial and Product Officer at Audivi AI.

The MACH-10 PM by Jason Riggs — Amazon #1 Bestseller and AI product management playbook helping leaders move fast with purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.