Pre-Orders Open April 23 for The Batman Who Laughs & Robin King Statue from 'Dark Nights: Death Metal'

Museum Masterline Dark Nights: Death Metal The Batman Who Laughs & Robin King Front Size Swappable Parts Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced The Batman Who Laughs & Robin King statue from "Dark Nights: Death Metal." Pre-orders began Apr 23, 2026 (JST); release Dec 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio announces the opening of pre-orders for the Museum Masterline "Batman Who Laughs & Robin King" from "Dark Nights: Death Metal."Based on the storyline depicting the final battle for the fate of the DC Universe, this 1/3 scale statue features The Batman Who Laughs and the Robin King. The Batman Who Laughs, who has obtained the power of Dr. Manhattan, is presented alongside the Robin King, a character known for his brutal nature.The statue is designed to highlight the contrast between the two characters. The Batman Who Laughs is depicted in a standing pose with a reimagined visor, steel-toned color scheme, and a flowing black cape. The Robin King is sculpted in a dynamic pose with a distinctive grin, reflecting his unique personality.A specially designed base is included, inspired by the world of "Dark Nights: Death Metal." Groblins are arranged across the base, contributing to the overall composition of the piece.Swappable parts include multiple head sculpts for The Batman Who Laughs and a left arm for the Robin King with extended claws, allowing for different display configurations.The DX Bonus Version includes an additional left arm for the Robin King holding a Batman head.Product Name:Museum Masterline Dark Nights: Death Metal The Batman Who Laughs & Robin King DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $2899Edition Size: 350Arrival Date: December 2027Scale: 1/3H: 85cm W: 67cm D: 67cmH: 86cm W: 67cm D: 67cm (with The Batman Who Laughs Head: Grin: Wide Open)Weight: Approx. 26.05 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Dark Nights: Death Metal-themed Base・Four (4) Swappable The Batman Who Laughs Heads (Mad Laughter, Mad Laughter: Wide Open, Grin, Grin: Wide Open)・Three (3) Head Stands for The Batman Who Laughs・Two (2) Swappable Left Arms of the Robin King (Skull, Claw)・One (1) Swappable Left Arm of the Robin King (Batman Skull) [Bonus Part]Copyright:BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: TM & © WBEI. (s26)For more details, visit our online store

Museum Masterline Dark Nights: Death Metal The Batman Who Laughs & Robin King Product PV

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