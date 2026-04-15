Former LaFollette Police Officer Indicted, Charged in TBI Misconduct Investigation

CAMPBELL COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former LaFollette police officer in connection with an incident that occurred in Campbell County.

In February 2025, after receiving information from an anonymous source, TBI special agents began investigating allegations of misconduct involving Isaiah Lloyd (DOB: 03/02/92). During the investigation, agents learned that while employed as an officer with the LaFollette Police Department, Lloyd was involved in an incident that occurred in January 2024. The investigation further revealed that Lloyd concealed his identity and unlawfully entered property in LaFollette. When confronted, he threw a homemade explosive device at the property owner and fled the scene.

Today, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Isaiah Lloyd with one count of Official Misconduct and one count of Coercion of a Witness. He was taken into custody and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

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