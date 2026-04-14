TUESDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports No New Measles Cases, Outbreak Total Remains 997 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Apr. 14, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― Today, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is again reporting no new cases of measles in the state since March 17, keeping the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak at 997.

There currently are no people in quarantine or isolation. If no new cases are reported, the last day of the outbreak will be April 26.

A media briefing will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, April 15, at 1 p.m. Barring any further cases, another update will be issued Tuesday, April 21.

If a new case is reported, DPH will immediately notify the media and resume briefings and updates as appropriate.

A period of 42 days with no new cases is required to declare an end to a measles outbreak. This is double the number of days for an incubation period (21 days) and a clear indicator of a broken transmission chain.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak. Vaccines are available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here. For additional data related to the outbreak, visit our Measles Dashboard.