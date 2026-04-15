4/15/26 – CELEBRATE EARTH DAY AT THE HONOLULU MUSEUM OF ART

News Releases, slider Posted on Apr 15, 2026 in Main

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR RYAN KANAKAʻOLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

CELEBRATE EARTH DAY AT THE HONOLULU MUSEUM OF ART

HONOLULU — The Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission (CCMAC) invites the community to a free, family friendly Earth Day celebration on Sunday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Honolulu Museum of Art. Admission is free for Hawaiʻi residents with a valid ID.

The event brings together local experts, scientists and artists to share resources and explore how we can protect our beautiful islands. Attendees of all ages are invited to participate in hands-on activities and learn practical ways to support a more sustainable future.

Participating partners and organizations will offer interactive exhibits including:

Benjamin Fairfield: Learn how to craft your own musical instruments with reused items.

Learn how to craft your own musical instruments with reused items. Hawaiʻi State Energy Office: Check out the HAVEN display to see the future of clean energy.

Check out the HAVEN display to see the future of clean energy. Center for Marine Debris Research: Learn how to keep our beaches and ocean clean.

Learn how to keep our beaches and ocean clean. DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife: Discover more about Hawaiʻi’s incredible local ecosystems.

Discover more about Hawaiʻi’s incredible local ecosystems. Climate Future Forum: Connect with the next generation of leaders to see how young people are driving local climate solutions.

Connect with the next generation of leaders to see how young people are driving local climate solutions. Genki Ala Wai Project: Discover how community-led “Genki Ball” power is cleaning our waterways and restoring life to the Ala Wai Canal.

Discover how community-led “Genki Ball” power is cleaning our waterways and restoring life to the Ala Wai Canal. University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Sustainability and Resilience and the Hawaiʻi State Climate Commission: Find out how you can take action on climate issues.

and the Find out how you can take action on climate issues. Plastic-Free Hawaiʻi School Mural Contest: View the winning mural highlighting the theme, “Be the Drop, Make the Wave!”

“We are excited to partner with the Honolulu Museum of Art and our other partners for this free Earth Day event at the museum. Earth without art is just ‘eh,’” said Leah Laramee, State Hawaiʻi Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Coordinator. “We look forward to celebrating Earth Day with you!”

Attendees are encouraged to explore the museum galleries during their visit.

For more information, please contact Bill Unruh, Climate Outreach Leader: [email protected]

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Media Contact:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Email: [email protected]