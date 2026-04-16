Call For Speakers – 2nd Annual Maternal & Child Health Symposium - Deadline May 2, 2026

Institute of Medicine of Chicago

Abstracts Due - Open to All

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago warmly welcomes “speaker submissions” for its upcoming 2nd Maternal & Child Health Symposium this fall at Malcolm X College. If you are excited to contribute your insights as a speaker, please submit your abstract form by May 2, 2026.

More details can be found here. Please submit your submission by email to mchsymposium@iomc.org.

We invite creative thinkers and enthusiastic experts to share their unique perspectives. Hosted by the Institute’s Maternal & Child Health Workgroup, this event is designed to inspire fresh conversations and spark imaginative ideas to improve maternal and child outcomes. All are welcome.

Are you passionate about sharing knowledge and inspiring changes in maternal and child health? Our Call for Speakers invites individuals and organizations to present educational, non-commercial content. To apply, simply complete the submission form with your session title and a creative 50-word description highlighting your session’s learning objectives. You’re welcome to include a curriculum vitae or speaker bio to help us get to know you better. Selected speakers will be notified by May 12, 2026.

The 2nd Annual Maternal & Child Health Symposium will gather healthcare, public health, and community leaders, along with other enthusiastic professionals. Experience an uplifting half-day event on Sept. 28, 2026, at Malcolm X College, where bold ideas and meaningful collaboration come alive. Enjoy engaging speakers, a dynamic panel discussion, exhibits, and valuable networking opportunities.

The purpose of the Maternal & Child Health Workgroup is to identify and reduce key healthcare disparities affecting maternal & child health, mortality, and morbidity, and to identify intended actions to advance equitable maternal and child health outcomes through coordinated, data-driven, and community-centered strategies. If you are interested in joining the Maternal & Child Health Workgroup, please send an email to contactus@iomc.org and state Maternal and Child Health Workgroup in the subject line.

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. To learn more about the Institute’s initiatives and how to get involved, visit www.iomc.org.

Media Contact:

Deborah J. Hodges

312.709.2685

Media@iomc.org

Contactus@iomc.org

Interviews available upon request.

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