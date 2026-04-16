She Leads Church Announces Spring 2026 Virtual Conference to Equip and Unite Christian Women in Leadership

Suzanne Nadell with a member of She Leads Church. Photo credit: Suzanne Nadell Suzanne Nadell speaking to a group of women at a She Leads Church conference. Photo Credit: Suzanne Nadell

The two-day gathering invites women to deepen their faith, strengthen leadership, and build community through the theme “She Is Rooted”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when many Americans report feeling increasingly disconnected from both community and spiritual life, Christian women in leadership are quietly navigating the pressure of balancing faith, family, and career. She Leads Church has announced its Spring 2026 Virtual Conference, a two-day online gathering taking place April 23–24, 2026, designed to encourage, equip, and connect women leading in the church, the marketplace, the home, and their communities.

Centered on this year’s theme, “She Is Rooted,” the conference calls women back to the foundation of sustainable leadership: a life grounded in Christ. Through faith-centered sessions and meaningful connections, attendees will be encouraged to lead with clarity, resilience, and purpose rooted in their identity in Him.

“This conference is an invitation to come back to the source,” says Suzanne Nadell, CEO of She Leads Church and author of Wired to Lead: Being the Leader the Church Didn’t Think You Could Be. “When our lives are truly rooted in Christ, our leadership becomes clearer, stronger, and more sustainable. My hope is that every woman leaves not just encouraged, but deeply grounded in who God has called her to be.”

Over the course of two days, participants will explore what it means to cultivate leadership shaped by truth, sustained by faith, and strengthened through community. The virtual format allows women from across the country to gather in one place, creating an accessible space for both personal growth and authentic connection.

“This is a powerful opportunity to connect with other like-minded women and strengthen our faith in Christ,” Nadell adds. “It is not easy to carry the weight of so many responsibilities, especially right now. This conference offers a moment to pause, reconnect with Christ, and be reminded that we are not alone.”

Attendees can expect dynamic sessions featuring inspiring speakers, practical tools, and encouragement to grow as leaders across every area of life. The Spring 2026 Virtual Conference is free to attend, making it accessible to women at every stage of their leadership journey. For those seeking a deeper experience, an optional All-Access Pass ($97) includes on-demand access to sessions, a downloadable conference guide, and exclusive bonus content.

With a focus on faith, leadership, and community, the She Leads Church Spring Virtual Conference creates space for women to reset, refocus, and move forward with renewed strength and clarity.

To register or learn more, visit: https://www.sheleadschurch.com/

About She Leads Church

She Leads Church is a Christ-centered community dedicated to encouraging and equipping women to lead with confidence, purpose, and faith in every area of life. Built on a foundation of servanthood, generosity, and authentic connection, the organization empowers women to embrace their God-given calling through leadership development, mentorship, and spiritual growth. Through gatherings, resources, and community support, She Leads Church affirms the vital role women play in advancing God’s kingdom while fostering a space where women can grow, connect, and lead boldly as they are called.

About Suzanne Nadell

Suzanne Nadell is an award-winning author, leadership strategist, and CEO of She Leads Church, where she equips and mentors women of faith to lead with confidence and a strong foundation in Christ. With more than 30 years of experience spanning journalism and executive leadership, Nadell brings both depth and practical insight to her work. She is the author of Wired to Lead: Being the Leader the Church Didn’t Think You Could Be, a compelling call for women to step boldly into leadership within faith communities.

To learn more, visit https://suzannenadell.com/



Suzanne Nadell is available for interviews.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.