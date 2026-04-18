eReflect Inc.’s Typesy Approved as Vendor for Chicago Public Schools

Keyboarding and Digital literacy platform recognized under Chicago Public Schools Educational Technology initiative

Digital literacy shapes how students learn today. Approval by Chicago Public Schools expands access to tools that help educators deliver structured, measurable skill development.” — Rick Mesias, Sales Director - South

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eReflect Inc., an education technology company focused on keyboarding, digital literacy and vocabulary improvement apps, announced that its flagship platform, Typesy, has been approved as a vendor for Chicago Public Schools under Project Number 24-737, Educational Technology and Digital Resources.The approval allows schools across the district to access Typesy for Chicago Public Schools as part of their instructional technology resources, supporting the development of keyboarding proficiency and broader digital literacy skills among students.Typesy provides structured, standards-aligned, and age-appropriate lessons designed to help students build foundational computer skills while enabling educators to monitor progress through detailed reporting tools. The platform includes customizable curriculum options, allowing teachers to tailor instruction based on individual learning needs and classroom goals.As schools continue to integrate technology into daily instruction, the need for effective digital literacy tools has become increasingly important. Keyboarding, in particular, remains a critical skill that supports student productivity, assessment readiness, and long-term academic success.The inclusion of Typesy in the district’s approved vendor list reflects a broader effort to equip educators with resources that support both teaching efficiency and student outcomes. By combining interactive lessons with real-time performance tracking, the platform helps bridge the gap between instruction and measurable progress.Educators and administrators interested in exploring Typesy can access a dedicated trial page here: https://www.typesy.com/cps/ Additional information about the listing is available through the official Chicago Public Schools platform: https://cps.app.learnplatform.com/new/public/tools/149625 ABOUT EREFLECTeReflect is an education technology company dedicated to improving literacy and learning outcomes through innovative digital tools. Its flagship products include Typesy, a comprehensive keyboarding and digital literacy platform for schools and homeschool environments, and Wordela, a vocabulary learning system powered by adaptive spaced repetition technology.

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