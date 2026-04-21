IDAHO BASED SINGER-SONGWRITER, RACHEL JUNE, RELEASES NEW SINGLE, 'LIFE LATELY'

Album Art for New Single, "Life Lately" by Rachel June

Boise-Based Artist Announces New Song About Falling in Love With Idaho and the Appreciation of Life's Little Moments Here.

For my Idaho natives, I assure you that I respect, appreciate and honor what this place is and stands for. I don’t want to change it. I want to celebrate it. My hope is that's what this song does.” — Rachel June

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boise-based #1 charting singer-songwriter Rachel June London announces the release of her new single, Life Lately , available now on all major streaming platforms.The track was written & recorded in Garden City with gold album producer, Kyler Daron, known for his work with Colby Acuff.Blending soulful country-pop with reflective storytelling, Life Lately is inspired by her move to Idaho. The song reflects her personal experience of discovering unexpected beauty in a slower pace of living and reconnecting with what truly matters while exploring themes of presence, gratitude, and the transformative power of appreciating the little things.“Moving to Idaho shifted something in me,” she says. “There is a groundedness here that invites you to notice the little things in a deeper way. Life Lately is about how appreciating those small things can change everything. Sometimes the biggest transformations begin subtly, through presence, through peace, through connection. And for my Idaho natives, I assure you that I respect, appreciate and honor what this place is and stands for. The people, the culture. I don’t want to change it. I want to celebrate it. My hope is that's what this song does.”Before becoming one of the world’s most sought-after elite matchmakers and dating coaches, Rachel built a successful career as a recording artist, achieving #1 chart positions on European radio and releasing music through Sony, Universal, and Warner. Her return to music reflects a renewed commitment to creative expression alongside her work helping clients build meaningful relationships.As a luxury matchmaker working with high-caliber clients across industries and continents, she brings a rare perspective on modern connection, emotional depth, and authenticity. These themes often influence her songwriting, which explores devotion, healing, femininity, and personal truth.“Life Lately” follows on the heels of her single, “Dating Other People.” Her upcoming body of work, which will be released later this year, is her debut EP, “Wild & Holy,” that represents a refined artistic direction described as soulful, feminine, and grounded, blending country influence with elevated pop.While her professional life focuses on helping others find meaningful partnership, Life Lately offers a personal glimpse into the inner experiences that shape her worldview. The more intimate sides not everyone gets to see.“I have always believed that the quality of our relationships with others is shaped by the quality of our relationship with life itself,” London says. “When we slow down enough to appreciate what is already present, we often become more open to everything we want to receive.”Life Lately is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming platforms.

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