Governor Abbott Appoints Seven To The Governor’s Committee On People With Disabilities

TEXAS, April 14 - April 14, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Shelbi Davenport and reappointed Kori Allen, Billy Blanchard, Evelyn Cano, Juan Lopez, and Ben Willis to the Governor's Committee on People with Disabilities (GCPD) for terms set to expire on February 1, 2028. Additionally, the Governor appointed Al Henderson to the board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The committee recommends changes in disability policies and programs, supports a network of committees on people with disabilities, issues awards to promote greater awareness, and promotes compliance with disability-related laws.

Shelbi Davenport of College Station is a program coordinator at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Horticultural Options in the Plant Sciences Program. She is a board member of the Texas Association of People Supporting Employment First, Learning Community for Person Centered Practices, and Arc of Texas. Davenport received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Leadership from Texas A&M University (TAMU) and a Master's degree in Mental Health and Wellness from Grand Canyon University.

Kori Allen of McKinney is the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Capital Programs Coordinator for the City of Coppell. She is Chair of Little People of America’s (LPA) Universal Design Committee, and a member of the North Texas Disability Chamber, LPA’s State Legislation Monitoring Team, Dallas-Fort Worth Airport's Inclusion and Accessibility Committee, and the Accessibility Professionals Association. Additionally, she is a member of The Contemporary Chorale and volunteers at Metrocrest Services. She has served as an appointee on GCPD since 2020. Allen received a Bachelor of Science in Health Studies from The University of Texas (UT) at Tyler and is working towards a certification by the Texas Accessibility Academy as a Registered Accessibility Specialist.

Billy Blanchard of Victoria is a vocational rehab counselor for the Texas Workforce Commission. He is a former board member of the Brain Injury Association of Texas and former president of the Disability Coalition of the Golden Crescent. He has served as an appointee on GCPD since 2024. Blanchard received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from UT Austin.

Evelyn Cano of Pharr is the co-founder and president of the Disability Chamber of Commerce Rio Grande Valley. She is a member of the City of McAllen’s Disability Task Force and is a graduate of the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities’ Texas Partners in Policy Program. Cano has served as an appointee on GCPD since 2018. She previously served on the executive board of Disability Rights Texas and is a former certified bilingual educator. Cano received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Indiana University - Bloomington.

Juan Lopez of Edinburg is a board member of the Valley Association for Independent Living. He previously served as a support member and translator for the Texas Civil Rights Project and a paralegal for Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid. He has served as an appointee on GCPD since 2024.

Ben Willis of Lumberton has served as a volunteer and Ambassador for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. He has served as a appointee on GCPD since 2022. Willis is studying engineering at TAMU with a long-term goal of designing disability-accessible vehicles and continuing to serve the community of people with disabilities.

Al Henderson of Fort Worth retired from the City of Fort Worth as the ADA Coordinator. He is president of the DFW chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc., president of Sigma Services Disabilities Consultants, and a member of the American Association of Persons with Disabilities and the Dallas-Fort Worth Chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America. He received an honorable discharge from the United States Air Force Reserve. Henderson received a Bachelor of Science in Human Resources from the University of Memphis.