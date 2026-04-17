AGM Mobile to Showcase Latest Rugged Innovations at Canton Fair 2026

AGM Mobile attends the Canton Fair 2026 The G3 Pro is named best rugged phone for thermal imaging

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGM Mobile, a leading innovator in rugged mobile technology, is excited to announce its participation in the Canton Fair 2026 (139th Session) in Guangzhou, China.

Specializing in high-quality, reliable devices designed for long-term use, AGM Mobile will showcase its latest rugged smartphones, smartwatches, and innovative outdoor solutions. Highlights include the award-winning G3 Pro with professional-grade thermal imaging, the ultra-durable M11 power bank phone, and the popular Legion 3 AMOLED rugged smartwatch.

“We are thrilled to join the Canton Fair 2026, one of the world’s largest and most important trade exhibitions,” said a spokesperson for AGM Mobile. “With over 15 years of experience in developing tough and dependable products, this is a fantastic opportunity to present our newest innovations and meet with distributors, retailers, and partners from around the globe. We look forward to showing how our high-quality, reliable devices deliver outstanding performance and durability in the most demanding conditions.”

At the fair, visitors will be able to experience AGM Mobile’s signature combination of military-grade durability, long battery life, advanced features such as high-resolution thermal cameras, and affordable pricing that continues to set the brand apart in the global market.

AGM Mobile warmly invites all interested partners, buyers, and media representatives to visit its booth during the Canton Fair 2026 to explore new collaboration opportunities and discover the future of rugged mobile technology.

For more information about AGM Mobile and its participation in the Canton Fair 2026, please visit: https://www.agmmobile.com

About AGM Mobile

With more than 15 years of expertise, AGM Mobile specializes in designing and manufacturing high-quality rugged smartphones, smartwatches, and devices built to perform reliably in extreme environments. Focused on durability, performance, and long-term use, AGM continues to expand its global presence while delivering innovative and accessible technology.



Media Contact:

AGM Mobile Press Team

media@agmmobile.com

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