Governor Abbott Highlights Texas Jobs Council At South Plains College

TEXAS, April 14 - April 14, 2026 | Levelland, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today highlighted the new Texas Jobs Council, emphasizing its role in strengthening the state's workforce pipeline during a visit to South Plains College's (SPC) automotive technology and welding facilities. SPC is where students prepare for high-demand jobs critical to Texas’ unprecedented economic growth.

"We are building and manufacturing the future of the entire world right here in the State of Texas," said Governor Abbott. "We are united on a mission that benefits all Texans: keep Texas the number one state for business, jobs, employment opportunities, and workforce training programs to ensure great careers for generations to come."

During his remarks, Governor Abbott touted Texas' expanding workforce, which is growing at a faster pace than any other state. The Governor also underscored that Texas is not only creating jobs, but equipping Texans with the skills needed to fill them. With the Best Business Climate in America and record new funding for education, career training programs, and critical infrastructure, the Texas Jobs Council will further align workforce development efforts and ensure that Texans are first in line to fill the thousands of new employment opportunities being created across the state. Additionally, Governor Abbott thanked South Plains College for their role in providing a pipeline of a more talented, skilled, and trained workforce in Texas.

In just the past two years, the state has invested more than $7 billion in career training programs across Texas. Last year, Governor Abbott signed House Bill 20 and House Bill 120 into law to expand career and technical education opportunities for students across Texas by establishing partnerships with institutions of higher education and improving college and career advising.

The Governor was joined by Teamsters Local 988 President Robert Mele, SPC President Robin Satterwhite, Representative Ken King, and Texas Association of Community Colleges President & CEO Ray Martinez III.

Last month, Governor Abbott launched the Texas Jobs Council and hosted its inaugural meeting at the Governor's Mansion. The Council will focus on:

Executive actions that can be implemented immediately by state agencies to reduce regulatory burdens and red tape surrounding workforce development

Policy and legislative recommendations to be presented to the Governor and Legislature ahead of the 90th Legislative Session

The Council will deliver a final report in November 2026 outlining recommended executive actions and legislative proposals to strengthen Texas’ workforce development system.



Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.