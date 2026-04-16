4BR/3BA Custom Built Home w/Basement on 5.2± Acres in Madison County, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
Solid Custom Built Home w/Acreage & Privacy in Madison County, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group.
“We have been entrusted by the heirs to market and sell this solid custom built Madison County home. Offering 5+ acres, serene privacy, no HOA and more, this property is awaiting you to preview and bid to buy,” said Nicholls. “This solid home can be occupied immediately and refreshed at your leisure.”
“The custom built 4 BR/3 BA Greystone Home features a partially finished basement with a bedroom and bathroom, attached garage, large rear deck and screened porch and is conveniently located only .7 miles off of Rt. 29, 3 miles from downtown Madison, 15 miles from Culpeper, 21 miles from Orange, and only a short drive to Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Harrisonburg and Warrenton, VA,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Tuesday, April 21 @ 3:30 PM EST
211 Lonnie Burke Rd., Madison, VA 22727
• Custom built 4 BR/3 BA home on 5.198 +/- acres in Madison County, VA (Home built by Greystone Homes)
• This home measures 5,000 +/- sf. (2,500 +/- sf. on main level & 2,500 +/- sf. in partially finished basement), and features a kitchen w/breakfast nook & dining area (all appliances convey), formal dining room, living room w/fireplace, den/office, partially finished basement features interior & exterior entrance, bedroom, living area, bathroom, gas fireplace, kitchen area w/refrigerator & range (ideal for multi-generational living).
• The owner’s suite has a large walk-in closet, jetted soaking tub & separate shower
• Attached 2 car garage (484 +/- sf.)
• Hardwood flooring in main level living areas, carpet in bedrooms & linoleum flooring in kitchen & bathrooms; 9' ceilings on main level; attic access via scuttle hole; washer/dryer convey
• Covered concrete front porch (approx. 8'x40'); large rear deck & screened porch accessible from kitchen & owner's suite
• Heating: propane furnace (recently replaced); Cooling: whole house AC unit (propane provided by Holtzman Propane; tank leased)
• Well & conventional septic system; electric water heater
• Recently refreshed gravel driveway
• Electricity: Rappahannock Electric Coop (200 amp service); Internet: HughesNet w/Firefly available soon
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540-748-1359) or visit www.NichollsAuction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
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About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com
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