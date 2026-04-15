Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas State Board Of Physical Therapy Examiners

TEXAS, April 15 - April 15, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Tiffany Barrett, PT, DPT, DSc, Mourad Hasbaoui, and Heather Jackson, PT, DPT to the Texas State Board of Physical Therapy Examiners for terms set to expire on January 31, 2031. The Board licenses and regulates the practice of physical therapy.

Tiffany Barrett, PT, DPT, DSc of Waco, is a clinical associate professor for the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at Baylor University. She is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and the American Council of Academic Physical Therapy. Additionally, she is an advisor for the Academy of Orthopedic Physical Therapy and holds a Board Certification in Orthopedic Physical Therapy. Barrett received a Bachelor of Science in Nutritional Sciences from the University of Nevada - Las Vegas, a Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of Colorado, and a Doctor of Science in Rehabilitation Sciences from Texas Tech University.

Mourad Hasbaoui of Corpus Christi is the owner of HTF Consulting LLC. He serves as a board member for the World Affairs Council of South Texas. Hasbaoui received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the University of Houston and is currently pursuing a Master of Arts in Political Science from Sam Houston State University.

Heather Jackson PT, DPT of Denton is a physical therapist at Vista Physical Therapy. Jackson received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Union University and a Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.